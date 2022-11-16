Lirik Lagu Tonight (We Live Forever) - Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tonight (We Live Forever) - Union J

Feels like a party every time you come around

Even though it's just the two of us in my house

I don't know what you do, but you're making everything feel right

I may not know much, but this feels like love

Ooh ooh oooh oooh oh oh oh

I knew when I met you I was onto something good

You made me love, you like I thought I never could

I have the best time, every time you're by my side

'Cause we're living for tonight

Tonight we'll live forever, (we'll live forever)

Do things we won't remember (we won't remember)

But it's all good (it's all good)

If we can, we should (if we can, we should)

As long as we're together

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

You'll take a bad day and you'll make it feel alright

It might be dark outside, but you'll make my sun shine

I don't know what you do, but you're making everything feel right

'Cause this feels like love

Tonight we'll live forever, (we'll live forever)

Do things we won't remember (we won't remember)

But it's all good (it's all good)

If we can, we should (if we can, we should)

As long as we're together,

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

It's all good! Ooh oh oh

As long as we're together,