Lirik Lagu Evil Hearted You - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Evil Hearted You – The Yardbirds

Evil hearted you.

You always try to put me down,

With the things you do,

And words,

You spread around against me.

Evil hearted you.

You kept,

Kidding me along,

With your phoney smile,

And with,

Your siren song smiling, beguiling,

You lead me on 'til all hope's gone,

Persuading, degrading,

On my knees I try to please.

But I love you,

Just the same,

And I want you,

To remain,

By my side,

And you'll see,

Just how much you,

Mean to me.

Evil hearted you.

You always try to put me down,

With the things you do,

And words,

You spread around against me,

About me.

What would you,

Do without me?

Smiling, beguiling,

You lead me on 'til all hope has gone.

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Graham Gouldman

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.