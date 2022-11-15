Lirik Lagu I’d Be There – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’d Be There – Uncle Kracker

Not a minute goes by, that you ain't on my mind.

Not a place in my heart, that you don't occupy.

I miss you.

If I could. I would crawl through the phone.

Yeah, this drink gets me by, but it don't get me home.

Are you sleeping? I ain't sleeping.

So I wrote you a song, cause it's been so long.

Since I looked in your eyes.

If there was a way I could see you today

And hold your sweet sweet smile.

I'd be there, I'd be there

I'd be there.

I'm watching the clock, but the clock doesn't care.

I'm the star of the show called, "I wish I was there."

Babe, I miss you.

And thinking of you puts a smile on my face.

And it makes me forget that I hate this place.

I've been dreaming.

But I still ain't sleeping.

So I wrote you a song, cause it's been so long.

Since I looked in your eyes.

If there was a way I could see you today

And hold your sweet sweet smile.

I'd be there, I'd be there

I'd be there.

Not a minute goes by, that you ain't on my mind.

Not a place in my heart, that you don't occupy.

I miss you.

So I wrote you a song, cause it's been so long.

Since I looked in your eyes.

If there was a way I could see you today

And hold your sweet sweet smile.

I'd be there, I'd be there, I'd be there, I'd be there

I'd be there.

