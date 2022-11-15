Lirik Lagu Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 04:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Remember Me dari Prince Husein
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Remember Me dari Prince Husein /Pixabay/Positive Images

Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds 

See the stars come falling down from the sky
Gently passing they kiss your tears when you cry
See the wind come softly blow your hair from your face
See the rain hide away in disgrace

Still I'm sad

For myself my tears just fall into dust
Day will dry them night will find they are lost
Now I find the wind is blowing time into my heart
Let the rain fall for we are apart

How I'm sad
How I'm sad
Oh how I'm sad

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Jim Mccarty, Paul Samwell-Smith

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mahasiswa Unpad yang Tewas Ditusuk Temannya Sempat Curhat di Medsos, Singgung Penyimpangan Seksual Pelaku
2

Link Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK in Jakarta, Member Blink Sudah Bisa Pesan Disini
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
6

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
7

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
8

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
10

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

10 Pantun Menarik Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Caption Media Sosial

10 Pantun Menarik Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Caption Media Sosial

15 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Capaian Pembelajaran Berisi Kompetensi Inti dan Konten Esensial yang Harus Dicapai dalam Satu Fase

Jawaban Capaian Pembelajaran Berisi Kompetensi Inti dan Konten Esensial yang Harus Dicapai dalam Satu Fase

15 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 15 November 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 15 November 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

15 November 2022, 04:37 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada di Bunderan Padayungan

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada di Bunderan Padayungan

15 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Epic Treasure Selasa, 15 November 2022

Klaim Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Epic Treasure Selasa, 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Men in Black 3 dan Hell Fest

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Men in Black 3 dan Hell Fest

15 November 2022, 04:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Besok Pengumuman Lulus Administrasi PPPK Guru 2022, Ini Link dan Yang Harus Diketahui Peserta

Besok Pengumuman Lulus Administrasi PPPK Guru 2022, Ini Link dan Yang Harus Diketahui Peserta

15 November 2022, 04:34 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

VIDEO: Detik-Detik Ibu Iriana Jokowi Terpeleset di Tangga Pesawat Saat Tiba di Bali

VIDEO: Detik-Detik Ibu Iriana Jokowi Terpeleset di Tangga Pesawat Saat Tiba di Bali

15 November 2022, 04:33 WIB

Zona Priangan

Luar Biasa, Kim Jisoo BLACKPINK Mengumpulkan Empat Penghargaan untuk Penampilannya dalam Drama Snowdrop

Luar Biasa, Kim Jisoo BLACKPINK Mengumpulkan Empat Penghargaan untuk Penampilannya dalam Drama Snowdrop

15 November 2022, 04:31 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Dashat Inovasi Kota Bandung Tekan Kasus Stunting

Dashat Inovasi Kota Bandung Tekan Kasus Stunting

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton Happy Go Jenny Episode 1-8, Catat Jadwal Tayang Berikut

Link Nonton Happy Go Jenny Episode 1-8, Catat Jadwal Tayang Berikut

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Australia Open 2022 Hari Ini 15 November: 4 Ganda Campuran Indonesia Berlaga di Hari Pertama 32 Besar!

Jadwal Australia Open 2022 Hari Ini 15 November: 4 Ganda Campuran Indonesia Berlaga di Hari Pertama 32 Besar!

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Capaian Pembelajaran Merupakan Kompetensi yang Disusun Oleh Satuan Pendidikan Sebagai Dasar Rancangan

Jawaban Capaian Pembelajaran Merupakan Kompetensi yang Disusun Oleh Satuan Pendidikan Sebagai Dasar Rancangan

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Cek BLT UMKM Pakai NIK KTP di Link Eform BRI, Begini Syarat dan Tempat Daftar BPUM Rp 600 Ribu

Cek BLT UMKM Pakai NIK KTP di Link Eform BRI, Begini Syarat dan Tempat Daftar BPUM Rp 600 Ribu

15 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Ide Bekal untuk Anak Sekolah, Kreasi Nasi dan Telur Jadi Menu Lezat Disukai Anak, Intip di Sini!

Ide Bekal untuk Anak Sekolah, Kreasi Nasi dan Telur Jadi Menu Lezat Disukai Anak, Intip di Sini!

15 November 2022, 04:29 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan Hingga Ikatan Cinta

15 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Kliwon 15 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Kliwon 15 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

15 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Sebelum Tahun Ajaran Baru Dimulai, Pak Seno Menggali Informasi Mengenai Kebutuhan dan Kemampuan Murid

Jawaban Sebelum Tahun Ajaran Baru Dimulai, Pak Seno Menggali Informasi Mengenai Kebutuhan dan Kemampuan Murid

15 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Hikmah Di Balik Kisah Hingga Hello Jadoo

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Hikmah Di Balik Kisah Hingga Hello Jadoo

15 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Profil dan Biodata Cut Syifa Pemain Sinetron Tajwid Cinta, Lengkap Beserta Kisah Masa Kecil Hingga Kariernya

Profil dan Biodata Cut Syifa Pemain Sinetron Tajwid Cinta, Lengkap Beserta Kisah Masa Kecil Hingga Kariernya

15 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Akibat Longsor yang Menerjang Rumah Di Tulungagung, 6 Orang Mengalami Luka Cukup Parah

Akibat Longsor yang Menerjang Rumah Di Tulungagung, 6 Orang Mengalami Luka Cukup Parah

15 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

15 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ranjau Pasukan Vladimir Putin di Kherson Meledak, Seorang Tewas dan Beberapa Penjinak Bom Ukraina Terluka

Ranjau Pasukan Vladimir Putin di Kherson Meledak, Seorang Tewas dan Beberapa Penjinak Bom Ukraina Terluka

15 November 2022, 04:11 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

15 November 2022, 04:10 WIB