Lirik Lagu Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds
See the stars come falling down from the sky
Gently passing they kiss your tears when you cry
See the wind come softly blow your hair from your face
See the rain hide away in disgrace
Still I'm sad
For myself my tears just fall into dust
Day will dry them night will find they are lost
Now I find the wind is blowing time into my heart
Let the rain fall for we are apart
How I'm sad
How I'm sad
Oh how I'm sad
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Jim Mccarty, Paul Samwell-Smith
Fakta di Baliknya
The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.
Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.
