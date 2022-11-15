Lirik Lagu Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds

See the stars come falling down from the sky

Gently passing they kiss your tears when you cry

See the wind come softly blow your hair from your face

See the rain hide away in disgrace

Still I'm sad

For myself my tears just fall into dust

Day will dry them night will find they are lost

Now I find the wind is blowing time into my heart

Let the rain fall for we are apart

How I'm sad

How I'm sad

Oh how I'm sad

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Jim Mccarty, Paul Samwell-Smith

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.