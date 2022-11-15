Lirik Lagu Keepyousafe - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keepyousafe - Yahya

I can't show you how to love yourself

But I promise you

I'll be the one by your side

I won't tell you the truth about love

It's so difficult for me

Babe, I don't want you to get hurt

When I first met you

I knew that we can be

Together forever

Night we spent so long

Until you're asleep

On my lip

'Cause I, I've

Been waiting

For this so long, oh, long

And I, I

Will always keep you safe

If we ever get into a fight

Listen to me, babe

Don't let it take over us

If you miss the way we used to be

Put us on the phone, instead

Of you just cryin' all night

When I first met you

I knew that we can be

Together forever

Night we spent so long

Until you're asleep

On my lip

'Cause I, I've

Been waiting

For this so long, oh, long

And I, I

Will always keep you safe

Credit

Artis: Yahya

Album: SOUTH

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Indian Indie

Penulis Lagu: Yahya

