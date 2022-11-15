Lirik Lagu Keepyousafe - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keepyousafe - Yahya

I can't show you how to love yourself
But I promise you
I'll be the one by your side
I won't tell you the truth about love
It's so difficult for me
Babe, I don't want you to get hurt

When I first met you
I knew that we can be
Together forever
Night we spent so long
Until you're asleep
On my lip

'Cause I, I've
Been waiting
For this so long, oh, long
And I, I
Will always keep you safe

If we ever get into a fight
Listen to me, babe
Don't let it take over us
If you miss the way we used to be
Put us on the phone, instead
Of you just cryin' all night

When I first met you
I knew that we can be
Together forever
Night we spent so long
Until you're asleep
On my lip

'Cause I, I've
Been waiting
For this so long, oh, long
And I, I
Will always keep you safe

Credit

Artis: Yahya
Album: SOUTH
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Indian Indie
Penulis Lagu: Yahya

Fakta di Baliknya

