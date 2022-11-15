Lirik Here Is Gone – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here Is Gone – Goo Goo Dolls

You and I got somethin

But it's all and then it's nuthin to me, yeah

And I got my defenses

When it comes through your intentions for me, yeah

And we wake up in the breakdown

With the things we never thought we could be, yeah

I'm not the one who broke you

I'm not the one you should fear

We got to move you darlin

I thought I lost you somewhere

But you were never really ever there at all

And I want to get free

Talk to me

I can feel you falling

And I wanted to be

All you need Somehow here is gone

I am no solution

To the sound of this pollution in me, yeah

And I was not the answer

So forget you ever thought it was me, yeah

I'm not the one who broke you

I'm not the one you should fear

We got to move you darlin

I thought I lost you somewhere

But you were never really ever there at all

And I want to get free

Talk to me

I can feel you falling

And I wanted to be

All you need Somehow here is gone

And I dont need the fallout

Of all the past that's in between us

And I'm not holding on

And all your lies weren't enough to keep me here