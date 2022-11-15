Lirik Lagu My Girlfriend– Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Girlfriend – Uncle Kracker

Dear mom and dad, I don't know where to start

I hate to break the news, but I got a broken heart

That sweet southern belle that I met in Tennessee

Got a hickey on her neck, and it ain't from me

Seems there's someone special she's been meeting at the gym

But the crazy thing about it is that someone's not a him

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down

People talking about it all over this town

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

All my friends say she's just going through a phase

I believed her when she said she just needs a little space

But then I found pictures on her cellular phone

Of them doing things when I wasn't home

It hit me like a brick, I guess I should have seen the sign

This was more than just a friend and a bottle of wine

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down

People talking about it all over this town

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

Yeah, mom and dad, really nothing left to say

I'll be sure to keep you posted if she swings it back this way

I guess I'm not as sad as you think I might be

The part that makes me mad is that they didn't invite me

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down

People talking about it all over this town

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now

