Lirik Lagu My Girlfriend– Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Girlfriend – Uncle Kracker
Dear mom and dad, I don't know where to start
I hate to break the news, but I got a broken heart
That sweet southern belle that I met in Tennessee
Got a hickey on her neck, and it ain't from me
Seems there's someone special she's been meeting at the gym
But the crazy thing about it is that someone's not a him
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down
People talking about it all over this town
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
All my friends say she's just going through a phase
I believed her when she said she just needs a little space
But then I found pictures on her cellular phone
Of them doing things when I wasn't home
It hit me like a brick, I guess I should have seen the sign
This was more than just a friend and a bottle of wine
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down
People talking about it all over this town
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
Yeah, mom and dad, really nothing left to say
I'll be sure to keep you posted if she swings it back this way
I guess I'm not as sad as you think I might be
The part that makes me mad is that they didn't invite me
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
It was cool for a minute, now it's bringing me down
People talking about it all over this town
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
My girlfriend's got a girlfriend now
