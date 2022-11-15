Lirik Lagu What a Heavenly Way to Die - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

What a Heavenly Way to Die - Troye Sivan
Tell each other you're the one
While we're laying by the poolside, poolside
Getting tired from the sun
Fading in and out of long nights, long nights
There's no limit to your love
East or west, we got the north lights, north lights, oh, oh
Take in it all
What a heavenly way to die
What a time to be alive
Because forever is in your eyes
But forever ain't half the time
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
When our prime has come and gone
And our youth is all but melted, melted
We can listen to this song
So we don't have to accept it, accept it
Just as long as you'll be home
In the one we've manifested, –fested, oh, oh
Just take in it all
What a heavenly way to die
What a time to be alive
Because forever is in your eyes
But forever ain't half the time
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
What a heavenly way to die
What a time to be alive
Because forever is in your eyes
But forever ain't half the time
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
I wanna spend with you
I wanna be with you
Credit
Artikel Pilihan