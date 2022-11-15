Lirik Lagu What a Heavenly Way to Die - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

What a Heavenly Way to Die - Troye Sivan

Tell each other you're the one

While we're laying by the poolside, poolside

Getting tired from the sun

Fading in and out of long nights, long nights

There's no limit to your love

East or west, we got the north lights, north lights, oh, oh

Take in it all

What a heavenly way to die

What a time to be alive

Because forever is in your eyes

But forever ain't half the time

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

When our prime has come and gone

And our youth is all but melted, melted

We can listen to this song

So we don't have to accept it, accept it

Just as long as you'll be home

In the one we've manifested, –fested, oh, oh

Just take in it all

What a heavenly way to die

What a time to be alive

Because forever is in your eyes

But forever ain't half the time

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

What a heavenly way to die

What a time to be alive

Because forever is in your eyes

But forever ain't half the time

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

I wanna spend with you

I wanna be with you

