Lirik Lagu I Don’t Know – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don’t Know – Uncle Kracker

I'm nothing fancy

I'm nothing special, that's true (true)

But I know what you're thinkin' 'cause I'm thinkin' that same thing too

Now you'd like everything to go your way

And I should probably say everything you'd like me to say

But that's not me and baby that just wouldn't be you (ooh)

You better watch how long you wait, 'cause baby you might wait too long

I don't know if I could make you happy

And I don't know if I could make you cry

I don't know if the clock stops at midnight

I can't see past forever but together we can fly

Together we can fly

Now let's pretend for a while that we've got no place to be

You've been broken before but baby that wasn't me

Now I'm trying to ask you to come

To that same old place that you've been runnin' from

We've been down that road

You know there's nothing to see

You better watch how long you wait, 'cause baby you might wait too

I don't know if I could make you happy

And I don't know if I could make you cry

I don't know if the clock stops at midnight

I can't see past forever but together we can fly

Together we can fly

Baby there's no use in waiting

I can see that your hopes are fading

They tell me that time is precious baby

Why do you keep wastin' mine?

I don't know if I could make you happy

And I don't know if I could make you cry

I don't know if the clock stops at midnight

I can't see past forever, but together we can fly, together we can fly

I don't know if I could make you happy (baby there's no use in waiting)

And I don't know if I could make you cry (I can see that your hopes are fading)

I don't know if the clock stops at midnight (baby there's no use in waiting)

I can't see past forever but together we can fly (I can see that your hopes are fading)

Together we can fly