Lirik Lagu I Don’t Know – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don’t Know – Uncle Kracker
I'm nothing fancy
I'm nothing special, that's true (true)
But I know what you're thinkin' 'cause I'm thinkin' that same thing too
Now you'd like everything to go your way
And I should probably say everything you'd like me to say
But that's not me and baby that just wouldn't be you (ooh)
You better watch how long you wait, 'cause baby you might wait too long
I don't know if I could make you happy
And I don't know if I could make you cry
I don't know if the clock stops at midnight
I can't see past forever but together we can fly
Together we can fly
Now let's pretend for a while that we've got no place to be
You've been broken before but baby that wasn't me
Now I'm trying to ask you to come
To that same old place that you've been runnin' from
We've been down that road
You know there's nothing to see
You better watch how long you wait, 'cause baby you might wait too
I don't know if I could make you happy
And I don't know if I could make you cry
I don't know if the clock stops at midnight
I can't see past forever but together we can fly
Together we can fly
Baby there's no use in waiting
I can see that your hopes are fading
They tell me that time is precious baby
Why do you keep wastin' mine?
I don't know if I could make you happy
And I don't know if I could make you cry
I don't know if the clock stops at midnight
I can't see past forever, but together we can fly, together we can fly
I don't know if I could make you happy (baby there's no use in waiting)
And I don't know if I could make you cry (I can see that your hopes are fading)
I don't know if the clock stops at midnight (baby there's no use in waiting)
I can't see past forever but together we can fly (I can see that your hopes are fading)
Together we can fly
