Lirik Sympathy – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sympathy – Goo Goo Dolls
Stranger than your sympathy
And this is my apology
I killed myself from the inside out
And all my fears have pushed you out
And I wished for things that I don't need
(All I wanted)
And what I chased won't set me free
(It's all I wanted)
And I get scared but I'm not crawlin' on my knees
Oh, yeah
Every thing's all wrong, yeah
Every thing's all wrong, yeah
Where the hell did I think I was?
And stranger than your sympathy
Take these things, so I don't feel
I'm killing myself from the inside out
And now my head's been filled with doubt
We're taught to lead the life you choose
(All I wanted)
You know your love's run out on you
(All I wanted)
And you can't see when all your dreams aren't coming true
Oh, yeah
It's easy to forget, yeah
When you choke on the regrets, yeah
Who the hell did I think I was?
And stranger than your sympathy
And all these thoughts you stole from me
And I'm not sure where I belong
And nowhere's home and no more wrong
And I was in love with things I tried to make you believe I was
And I wouldn't be the one to kneel before the dreams I wanted
And all the dark and all the lies were all the empty things
Disguised as me
Mmm, yeah
Stranger than your sympathy
Stranger than your sympathy
