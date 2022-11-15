Lirik Sympathy – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sympathy – Goo Goo Dolls

Stranger than your sympathy

And this is my apology

I killed myself from the inside out

And all my fears have pushed you out

And I wished for things that I don't need

(All I wanted)

And what I chased won't set me free

(It's all I wanted)

And I get scared but I'm not crawlin' on my knees

Oh, yeah

Every thing's all wrong, yeah

Every thing's all wrong, yeah

Where the hell did I think I was?

And stranger than your sympathy

Take these things, so I don't feel

I'm killing myself from the inside out

And now my head's been filled with doubt

We're taught to lead the life you choose

(All I wanted)

You know your love's run out on you

(All I wanted)

And you can't see when all your dreams aren't coming true

Oh, yeah

It's easy to forget, yeah

When you choke on the regrets, yeah

Who the hell did I think I was?

And stranger than your sympathy

And all these thoughts you stole from me

And I'm not sure where I belong

And nowhere's home and no more wrong

And I was in love with things I tried to make you believe I was

And I wouldn't be the one to kneel before the dreams I wanted

And all the dark and all the lies were all the empty things

Disguised as me

Mmm, yeah

Stranger than your sympathy

Stranger than your sympathy