Lirik Lagu Bodak Yellow - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

Said little bitch, you can't fuck with me

If you wanted to

These expensive, these is red bottoms

These is bloody shoes

Hit the store, I can get 'em both

I don't wanna choose

And I'm quick, cut a nigga off

So don't get comfortable

Look, I don't dance now

I make money moves

Say I don't gotta dance

I make money move

If I see you and I don't speak

That means I don't fuck with you

I'm a boss, you a worker bitch

I make bloody moves

Now she says she gon' do what to who?

Let's find out and see, Cardi B

You know where I'm at

You know where I be

You in the club just to party

I'm there, I get paid a fee

I be in and out them banks so much

I know they're tired of me

Honestly, don't give a fuck

'Bout who ain't fond of me

Dropped two mixtapes in six months

What bitch working as hard as me?

I don't bother with these hoes

Don't let these hoes bother me

They see pictures, they say goals

Bitch, I'm who they tryna be

Look, I might just chill in some Bape

I might just chill with your boo

I might just feel on your babe

My pussy feel like a lake

He wanna swim with his face

I'm like okay

I'll let him do what he want

He buy me Yves Saint Laurent

And the new whip

When I go fast as a horse

I got the trunk in the front

I'm the hottest in the street

Know you prolly heard of me

Got a bag and fixed my teeth

Hope you hoes know it ain't cheap

And I pay my mama bills

I ain't got no time to chill

Think these hoes be mad at me

Their baby father run a bill

If you a pussy you get popped

You a goofy, you a opp

Don't you come around my way

You can't hang around my block

And I just checked my accounts

Turns out, I'm rich, I'm rich, I'm rich

I put my hand above my hip

I bet, you dip, he dip, she dip

I say, I get the money and go

This shit is hot like a stove

My pussy glitter as gold

Tell that li'l bitch play her role

I just arrove in a Rolls

I just came up in a Wraith

I need to fill up the tank

No, I need to fill up the safe

I need to let all these hoes know

That none of they niggas is safe

I go to dinner and steak

Only the real can relate

I used to live in the P's

Now it's a crib with a gate

Rollie got charms, look like frosted flakes

Had to let these bitches know

Just in case these hoes forgot

I just run and check the mail

Another check from Mona Scott

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Artis: Cardi B

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Penulis lagu: Anthony G. White, Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, Klenord Raphael, Laquan Jarmal Green

Fakta di Baliknya

Bodak Yellow merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Cardi B. Lagu ini didapuk menjadi single utama untuk album debutnya, Invasion of Privacy.

Melalui lagu ini, Cardi B mengangkat masa lalunya saat masih menjadi penari telanjang. Bodak Yellow merupakan cara Cardi B memperkuat legitimasinya dalam permainan rap dengan etos kerjanya yang tiada tara.

Setelah dirilis, Bodak Yellow langsung dinobatkan sebagai lagu rap terbaik 2017 oleh The Washington Post dan Pitchfork.

Setelah perilisannya, single ini berhasil menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 AS selama tiga minggu berturut-turut, membuat Cardi B menjadi rapper wanita kedua yang mencapai nomor 1dengan lagu solo. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***