Lirik Lagu Bodak Yellow - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 00:07 WIB
Lirik lagu Bodak Yellow - Cardi B.
Lirik lagu Bodak Yellow - Cardi B. /YouTube/Cardi B

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

Said little bitch, you can't fuck with me
If you wanted to
These expensive, these is red bottoms
These is bloody shoes
Hit the store, I can get 'em both
I don't wanna choose
And I'm quick, cut a nigga off
So don't get comfortable
Look, I don't dance now
I make money moves
Say I don't gotta dance
I make money move
If I see you and I don't speak
That means I don't fuck with you
I'm a boss, you a worker bitch
I make bloody moves
Now she says she gon' do what to who?
Let's find out and see, Cardi B
You know where I'm at
You know where I be
You in the club just to party
I'm there, I get paid a fee
I be in and out them banks so much
I know they're tired of me
Honestly, don't give a fuck
'Bout who ain't fond of me
Dropped two mixtapes in six months
What bitch working as hard as me?
I don't bother with these hoes
Don't let these hoes bother me
They see pictures, they say goals
Bitch, I'm who they tryna be
Look, I might just chill in some Bape
I might just chill with your boo
I might just feel on your babe
My pussy feel like a lake
He wanna swim with his face
I'm like okay
I'll let him do what he want
He buy me Yves Saint Laurent
And the new whip
When I go fast as a horse
I got the trunk in the front
I'm the hottest in the street
Know you prolly heard of me
Got a bag and fixed my teeth
Hope you hoes know it ain't cheap
And I pay my mama bills
I ain't got no time to chill
Think these hoes be mad at me
Their baby father run a bill
Said little bitch, you can't fuck with me
If you wanted to
These expensive, these is red bottoms
These is bloody shoes
Hit the store, I can get 'em both
I don't wanna choose
And I'm quick, cut a nigga off
Don't get comfortable
Look, I don't dance now
I make money moves
Say I don't gotta dance
I make money move
If I see you and I don't speak
That means I don't fuck with you
I'm a boss, you a worker bitch
I make bloody moves
If you a pussy you get popped
You a goofy, you a opp
Don't you come around my way
You can't hang around my block
And I just checked my accounts
Turns out, I'm rich, I'm rich, I'm rich
I put my hand above my hip
I bet, you dip, he dip, she dip
I say, I get the money and go
This shit is hot like a stove
My pussy glitter as gold
Tell that li'l bitch play her role
I just arrove in a Rolls
I just came up in a Wraith
I need to fill up the tank
No, I need to fill up the safe
I need to let all these hoes know
That none of they niggas is safe
I go to dinner and steak
Only the real can relate
I used to live in the P's
Now it's a crib with a gate
Rollie got charms, look like frosted flakes
Had to let these bitches know
Just in case these hoes forgot
I just run and check the mail
Another check from Mona Scott
Said little bitch, you can't fuck with me
If you wanted to
These expensive, these is red bottoms
These is bloody shoes
Hit the store, I can get 'em both
I don't wanna choose
And I'm quick, cut a nigga hustle
Don't get comfortable
Look, I don't dance now
I make money moves
Say I don't gotta dance
I make money move
If I see you and I don't speak
That means I don't fuck with you
I'm a boss, you a worker bitch
I make bloody moves

Credit

Dirilis: 2018
Album: Invasion of Privacy
Artis: Cardi B
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Penulis lagu: Anthony G. White, Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, Klenord Raphael, Laquan Jarmal Green

Fakta di Baliknya

Bodak Yellow merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Cardi B. Lagu ini didapuk menjadi single utama untuk album debutnya, Invasion of Privacy.

Melalui lagu ini, Cardi B mengangkat masa lalunya saat masih menjadi penari telanjang. Bodak Yellow merupakan cara Cardi B memperkuat legitimasinya dalam permainan rap dengan etos kerjanya yang tiada tara.

Setelah dirilis, Bodak Yellow langsung dinobatkan sebagai lagu rap terbaik 2017 oleh The Washington Post dan Pitchfork.

Setelah perilisannya, single ini berhasil menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 AS selama tiga minggu berturut-turut, membuat Cardi B menjadi rapper wanita kedua yang mencapai nomor 1dengan lagu solo. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

