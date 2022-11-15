Lirik Lagu Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold
He who makes a beast out of himself
Gets rid of the pain of being a man
Caught here in a fiery blaze, won't lose my will to stay
I tried to drive all through the night
The heat stroke ridden weather, the barren empty sights
No oasis here to see, the sand is singing deathless words to me
Can't you help me as I'm startin' to burn (all alone)
Too many doses, and I'm starting to get an attraction
My confidence is leaving me on my own (all alone)
No one can save me, and you know I don't want the attention
As I adjust to my new sights
The rarely tired lights will take me to new heights
My hand is on the trigger, I'm ready to ignite
Tomorrow might not make i, t but everything's all right
Mental fiction, follow me, show me what it's like to be set free
Can't you help me as I'm startin' to burn (all alone)
Too many doses, and I'm starting to get an attraction
My confidence is leaving me on my own (all alone)
No one can save me, and you know I don't want the attention
So sorry you're not here
I've been chained too long, my vision's so unclear
Now take a trip with me
But don't be surprised when things aren't what they seem
Caught here in a fiery blaze, won't lose my will to stay
These eyes won't see the same after I flip today
Sometimes I don't know why we'd rather live than die
We look up towards the sky for answers to our lives
We may get some solutions, but most just pass us by
Don't want your absolution 'cause I can't make it right
I'll make a beast out of myself, yeah
Gets rid of all the pain of being a man
