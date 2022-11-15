Lirik Lagu Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold

He who makes a beast out of himself

Gets rid of the pain of being a man

Caught here in a fiery blaze, won't lose my will to stay

I tried to drive all through the night

The heat stroke ridden weather, the barren empty sights

No oasis here to see, the sand is singing deathless words to me

Can't you help me as I'm startin' to burn (all alone)

Too many doses, and I'm starting to get an attraction

My confidence is leaving me on my own (all alone)

No one can save me, and you know I don't want the attention

As I adjust to my new sights

The rarely tired lights will take me to new heights

My hand is on the trigger, I'm ready to ignite

Tomorrow might not make i, t but everything's all right

Mental fiction, follow me, show me what it's like to be set free

Can't you help me as I'm startin' to burn (all alone)

Too many doses, and I'm starting to get an attraction

My confidence is leaving me on my own (all alone)

No one can save me, and you know I don't want the attention

So sorry you're not here

I've been chained too long, my vision's so unclear

Now take a trip with me

But don't be surprised when things aren't what they seem

Caught here in a fiery blaze, won't lose my will to stay

These eyes won't see the same after I flip today

Sometimes I don't know why we'd rather live than die

We look up towards the sky for answers to our lives

We may get some solutions, but most just pass us by

Don't want your absolution 'cause I can't make it right

I'll make a beast out of myself, yeah

Gets rid of all the pain of being a man