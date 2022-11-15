Lirik Lagu Forever - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever - KISS
I gotta tell you what I'm feeling inside
I could lie to myself, but it's true
There's no denying when I look in your eyes
Girl, I'm out of my head over you
And I lived so long believing all love is blind
But everything about you is telling me this time
It's forever, this time I know
And there's no doubt in my mind
Forever, until my life is through
Girl, I'll be loving you forever
I hear the echo of a promise I made
When you're strong you can stand on your own
Those words grow distant as I look at your face
No, I don't wanna go it alone
And I never thought I'd lay my heart on the line
But everything about you is telling me this time
It's forever, this time I know
And there's no doubt in my mind
Forever, until my life is through
Girl, I'll be loving you forever, yeah
I see my future when I look in your eyes
It took your love to make my heart come alive
'Cause I lived my life believing all love is blind
But everything about you is telling me this time
It's forever, this time I know
And there's no doubt in my mind
Forever, until my life is through
Girl, I'll be loving you forever, oh
