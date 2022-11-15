Lirik Lagu Forever - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever - KISS

I gotta tell you what I'm feeling inside

I could lie to myself, but it's true

There's no denying when I look in your eyes

Girl, I'm out of my head over you

And I lived so long believing all love is blind

But everything about you is telling me this time

It's forever, this time I know

And there's no doubt in my mind

Forever, until my life is through

Girl, I'll be loving you forever

I hear the echo of a promise I made

When you're strong you can stand on your own

Those words grow distant as I look at your face

No, I don't wanna go it alone

And I never thought I'd lay my heart on the line

But everything about you is telling me this time

It's forever, this time I know

And there's no doubt in my mind

Forever, until my life is through

Girl, I'll be loving you forever, yeah

I see my future when I look in your eyes

It took your love to make my heart come alive

'Cause I lived my life believing all love is blind

But everything about you is telling me this time

It's forever, this time I know

And there's no doubt in my mind

Forever, until my life is through

Girl, I'll be loving you forever, oh