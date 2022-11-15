Lirik Lagu Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky

Leaves are fallin', it's September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young 'til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

I never knew that love was blind

'Til I was hers, but she was never mine

Yeah, I was reckless

But I let it burn, I let it burn, yeah

The feelin', it was bittersweet

Realizin' I was into deep

She was a lesson

I had to learn, I had to learn, yeah

I used to try to forget her

But now I smile when I remember

Ooh

Leaves are fallin' in September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young 'til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

Ooh, like a whiskey, ooh

Would've left this world behind

Just to wake up by your side

Every mornin', I would've sold my soul for a lil' more time

Would've waited a thousand nights

If she never said goodbye

I admit that I

Would've sold my soul for a little more time

Ooh

I used to try to forget her

But now I smile when I remember

Leaves are fallin', it's September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young 'til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

I ain't like the other Cognacs

Or type of cat that'd never call back

Or lose contact when you runnin' out of rum and you make a run

(Feelin' light and dizzy, might be tipsy)

All of that tequila's a killer, little vodka

Break her off somethin' proper

Pop a cork and play spin the bottle

(Every time you kiss me, like some whiskey)

Punch drunk love, it's a fine line

Dom Pérignon, she the fine wine

Someone call 911, I'm runnin' out of time

She done got off with my heart