Lirik Lagu Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 03:29 WIB
Lirik lagu Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky.
Lirik lagu Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky

Leaves are fallin', it's September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

I never knew that love was blind
'Til I was hers, but she was never mine
Yeah, I was reckless
But I let it burn, I let it burn, yeah
The feelin', it was bittersweet
Realizin' I was into deep
She was a lesson
I had to learn, I had to learn, yeah

I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember
Ooh

Leaves are fallin' in September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
Ooh, like a whiskey, ooh

Would've left this world behind
Just to wake up by your side
Every mornin', I would've sold my soul for a lil' more time
Would've waited a thousand nights
If she never said goodbye
I admit that I
Would've sold my soul for a little more time
Ooh

I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember

Leaves are fallin', it's September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

I ain't like the other Cognacs
Or type of cat that'd never call back
Or lose contact when you runnin' out of rum and you make a run
(Feelin' light and dizzy, might be tipsy)
All of that tequila's a killer, little vodka
Break her off somethin' proper
Pop a cork and play spin the bottle
(Every time you kiss me, like some whiskey)
Punch drunk love, it's a fine line
Dom Pérignon, she the fine wine
Someone call 911, I'm runnin' out of time
She done got off with my heart

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mahasiswa Unpad yang Tewas Ditusuk Temannya Sempat Curhat di Medsos, Singgung Penyimpangan Seksual Pelaku
2

Link Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK in Jakarta, Member Blink Sudah Bisa Pesan Disini
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
6

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
7

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
8

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
10

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Tulungagung

HUT Marinir 2022: Ternyata Baret Ungu Identik dengan Hal Sakral dan Nyai Roro Kidul, Begini Penjelasanya

HUT Marinir 2022: Ternyata Baret Ungu Identik dengan Hal Sakral dan Nyai Roro Kidul, Begini Penjelasanya

15 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Pekan 17 Liga Inggris Mulai 26 Desember 2022, Ada Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pekan 17 Liga Inggris Mulai 26 Desember 2022, Ada Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

15 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Cianjurpedia

  Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

  Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

15 November 2022, 05:02 WIB

Potensi Badung

Komisaris Arema FC Minta Akses, Tatang Dwi Arifianto: Kelangsung Hidup Banyak Pihak

Komisaris Arema FC Minta Akses, Tatang Dwi Arifianto: Kelangsung Hidup Banyak Pihak

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 15 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Orang Ketiga Berusaha Campuri Percintaanmu

Ramalan Zodiak 15 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Orang Ketiga Berusaha Campuri Percintaanmu

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022: Catat Ada Yehh Jadu, Mega Bollywood Billu Barber

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022: Catat Ada Yehh Jadu, Mega Bollywood Billu Barber

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Blora

Download Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 6 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PDF Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Download Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 6 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PDF Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Weton Berikut ini diprediksi Bakal dihantam Rezeki Besar di Bulan Januari 2023!

Kumpulan Weton Berikut ini diprediksi Bakal dihantam Rezeki Besar di Bulan Januari 2023!

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 170 Kurikulum Merdeka Penilaian Pengetahuan, Meneladani Jejak Para Ulama

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 170 Kurikulum Merdeka Penilaian Pengetahuan, Meneladani Jejak Para Ulama

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: Anda akan Menerima Dukungan Emosional dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: Anda akan Menerima Dukungan Emosional dari Pasangan

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Info Temanggung

Disuruh Memilih antara Dua Mantan, Siapa Pilihan Luna Maya? Yuk Intip Pilihannya

Disuruh Memilih antara Dua Mantan, Siapa Pilihan Luna Maya? Yuk Intip Pilihannya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Capaian Pembelajaran Satu-Satunya Acuan yang Digunakan dalam Menyusun Program Intrakurikuler? Ini Jawabannya

Capaian Pembelajaran Satu-Satunya Acuan yang Digunakan dalam Menyusun Program Intrakurikuler? Ini Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

32 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Skin dan Karakter

32 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Skin dan Karakter

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Kasus Dugaan Pembunuhan Pria di Bekasi Masih Didalami Polisi

Kasus Dugaan Pembunuhan Pria di Bekasi Masih Didalami Polisi

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Billu Barber'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Billu Barber'

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Kebenaran Mungkin Muncul dalam Kehidupan Asmara

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Kebenaran Mungkin Muncul dalam Kehidupan Asmara

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Cistech Alpha Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Cistech Alpha Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

15 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Cliffhanger dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Film Cliffhanger dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

15 November 2022, 04:59 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 2022 Ada Billu Barber, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa, 15 November 2022 2022 Ada Billu Barber, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

15 November 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 15 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

15 November 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Masa Sanggah PPPK Guru 2022, 10 Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta P1, P2, P3 dan Umum

Masa Sanggah PPPK Guru 2022, 10 Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta P1, P2, P3 dan Umum

15 November 2022, 04:52 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Radha Krishna, Yehh Jadu, dan Naagin 3

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022: Ada Radha Krishna, Yehh Jadu, dan Naagin 3

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Utara Times

5 Weton yang Bakal Bangkit dan Kaya Raya Mendadak di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja?

5 Weton yang Bakal Bangkit dan Kaya Raya Mendadak di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja?

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Belajar Merupakan Proses Membangun Pengetahuan Baru dan Dilakukan Sendiri Oleh Murid? Ini Jawabannya

Belajar Merupakan Proses Membangun Pengetahuan Baru dan Dilakukan Sendiri Oleh Murid? Ini Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 04:50 WIB