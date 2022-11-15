Lirik Lagu Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whiskey – Maroon 5 feat ASAP Rocky
Leaves are fallin', it's September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
I never knew that love was blind
'Til I was hers, but she was never mine
Yeah, I was reckless
But I let it burn, I let it burn, yeah
The feelin', it was bittersweet
Realizin' I was into deep
She was a lesson
I had to learn, I had to learn, yeah
I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember
Ooh
Leaves are fallin' in September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
Ooh, like a whiskey, ooh
Would've left this world behind
Just to wake up by your side
Every mornin', I would've sold my soul for a lil' more time
Would've waited a thousand nights
If she never said goodbye
I admit that I
Would've sold my soul for a little more time
Ooh
I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember
Leaves are fallin', it's September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young 'til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
I ain't like the other Cognacs
Or type of cat that'd never call back
Or lose contact when you runnin' out of rum and you make a run
(Feelin' light and dizzy, might be tipsy)
All of that tequila's a killer, little vodka
Break her off somethin' proper
Pop a cork and play spin the bottle
(Every time you kiss me, like some whiskey)
Punch drunk love, it's a fine line
Dom Pérignon, she the fine wine
Someone call 911, I'm runnin' out of time
She done got off with my heart
