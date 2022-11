Come Back Darling – UB40

Come back darling

Give me another try

I'll make you satisfied

Come back darling

Give me another try

I'll make you satisfied

Don't you know, I need you badly

And I'll give my poor heart gladly

I need your love like roses need the rain

Don't let me cry in pain

Come back darling

Give me another try

I'll make you satisfied

Come back darling

Give me another try

I'll make you satisfied