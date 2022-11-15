Lirik Lagu Comfortable - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Comfortable - John Mayer

When sky blue gets dark enough

To see the colors of the city lights

A trail of ruby red and diamond white

Hits her like a sunrise

She comes and she goes

Like no one can

Tonight she's out to lose herself

And find a high on Peachtree Street

From mixed drinks to techno beats it's always

Heavy into everything

She comes and goes and comes and goes

Like no one can

She comes and goes and no one knows

She's slipping through my hands

She's always buzzing just like

Neon, neon

Neon, neon

Who knows how long, how long, how long

She can go before she burns away

I can't be her angel now

You know it's not my place to hold her down

And it's hard for me to take a stand

When I would take her anyway I can

She comes and goes and comes and goes

Like no one can

She comes and goes and no one knows

She's slipping through my hands

She's always buzzing just like

Neon, neon

Neon, neon

Who knows how long, how long, how long

She can go before she burns away