Lirik Lagu Don’t Break My Heart – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Break My Heart – UB40
You shoot me down in flames
You put me down a lot
But I`m giving you my heart
Go on take it
Please be careful not to break it
Just remember it`s the only one I`ve got
It`s the only one I've
[Chorus]
Don`t break my heart
You make me laugh a lot
And buy me silly things
And I`d rather be with you than anyone else
But if you make me mad you`ll wish that you had not
You`ll wish that you had not
[Chorus]
Don`t break my heart
Where are the roses and whispered sighs
Where are the compliments and dreaming eyes
It doesn`t matter you see
I know you love me
And real basic love never dies
Don`t break my heart
Don`t break my heart
Credit
Artis : UB40
Album : Baggariddim
Dirilis : 1985
Fakta UB40
UB40 merupakan salah satu grup band reggae yang dibentuk pada tahun 1978 di Birmingham, UK. Nama grup band ini diambil dari formulir untuk orang tunakarya, yakni Unemployment benefit, form 40.
Artikel Pilihan