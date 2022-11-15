Lirik Lagu Don’t Break My Heart – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Break My Heart – UB40

You shoot me down in flames

You put me down a lot

But I`m giving you my heart

Go on take it

Please be careful not to break it

Just remember it`s the only one I`ve got

It`s the only one I've

[Chorus]

Don`t break my heart

You make me laugh a lot

And buy me silly things

And I`d rather be with you than anyone else

But if you make me mad you`ll wish that you had not

You`ll wish that you had not

[Chorus]

Don`t break my heart

Where are the roses and whispered sighs

Where are the compliments and dreaming eyes

It doesn`t matter you see

I know you love me

And real basic love never dies

Don`t break my heart

Don`t break my heart

Credit

Artis : UB40

Album : Baggariddim

Dirilis : 1985

Fakta UB40

UB40 merupakan salah satu grup band reggae yang dibentuk pada tahun 1978 di Birmingham, UK. Nama grup band ini diambil dari formulir untuk orang tunakarya, yakni Unemployment benefit, form 40.