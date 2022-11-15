Lirik Lagu Bring Me Your Cup – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bring Me Your Cup – UB40
Did I ever say how I feel about you?
A thing I never found that easy to do
The things that you do, don't need to be heard
You know your actions, baby, speak louder than words
I've got the bottle, bring me your cup
Pop the cork, and try a sup
And when you're empty I'll fill you up
We'll drink it down till the sun comes up
I'm heading home like a steaming train
Foot to the floor in the driving rain
My head is aching and my mouth is dry
I've got a thirst only you can satisfy
