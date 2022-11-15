Lirik Lagu Bring Me Your Cup – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bring Me Your Cup – UB40

Did I ever say how I feel about you?

A thing I never found that easy to do

The things that you do, don't need to be heard

You know your actions, baby, speak louder than words

I've got the bottle, bring me your cup

Pop the cork, and try a sup

And when you're empty I'll fill you up

We'll drink it down till the sun comes up

I'm heading home like a steaming train

Foot to the floor in the driving rain

My head is aching and my mouth is dry

I've got a thirst only you can satisfy

I've got the bottle, bring me your cup

Pop the cork and try a sup

And when you're empty I'll fill you up

We'll drink it down till the sun comes up

I've got the bottle, bring me your cup

Pop the cork and try a sup

And when you're empty I'll fill you up

We'll drink it down till the sun comes up

I'm heading home like a steaming train

Foot to the floor in the driving rain

My head is aching and my mouth is dry

I've got a thirst only you can satisfy

I've got the bottle, bring me your cup

Pop the cork and try a sup

And when you're empty I'll fill you up

We'll drink it down till the sun comes up

I've got the bottle, bring me your cup

Pop the cork and try a sup

And when you're empty I'll fill you up

We'll drink it down till the sun comes up