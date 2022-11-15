Lirik Lagu Inch of Dust - Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Inch of Dust – Future Islands

A part of me you have

A part of me you hold

Apart from me you stand

And there's parts that you had stole

Littering in the cupboards

Like some pieces of the puzzle

A nest just like a mother

The dampness of your sweater

It's never put together

As I watched you from the window

Behind the curtains you turned

Slowly as a teacher

Wrap around you tightly

This love is built in metal

Fall around in shadows

It's never put together

It's never put together

Behind the curtains you turned

Fall slowly as a feather

The part of you I have

The part of you I hide

The parts of you I hold

The parts you left behind

Call me

I'll be there always



And call me

I'll be there always

And call me

I'll be there always

Call me

I'll be there always