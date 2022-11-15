Lirik Lagu Mood Ring – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mood Ring – Lorde

I'm tryna blow bubbles, but inside

Can't seem to fix my mood

Today it's as dark as my roots

If I, if I ever let them grow out (ah-ah)

Now all of my oceans have riptides

Can't seem to find what's wrong

The whole world is letting me down

Don't you think the early 2000s seem so far away? (Ay-ay-ay-ay)

Ladies, begin your sun salutations

Transcendental in your meditations (love and light)

You can burn sage, and I'll cleanse the crystals

We can get high, but only if the wind blows (blows just right)

I can't feel a thing

I keep looking at my mood ring

Tell me how I'm feeling

Floating away, floating away

I'm tryna get well from the inside

Plants and celebrity news, all the vitamins I consume

Let's fly somewhere eastern, they'll have what I need (they'll have what I need)

Let's go

Ladies, begin your sun salutations

Pluto in Scorpio generation (love and light)

You can burn sage, and I'll cleanse the crystals

We can get high, but only if the wind blows (blows just right, ri-ri-ri-right)

I can't feel a thing

I keep looking at my mood ring

Tell me how I'm feeling

Floating away, floating away

All the sad girls sing

We'll keep dancing 'til the mood rings

Tell us how we're feeling

We're floating away, floating away

Take me to some kinda

Take me to some kinda

Take me to some kinda place (anywhere)

Watch the sun set, look back on my life (take me to some kinda)

I just wanna know, will it be alright? (Take me to some kinda)

Take me to some kinda place (anywhere)

