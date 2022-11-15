Lirik Lagu Tin Man - Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tin Man – Future Islands

You couldn't possibly know how much you meant to me

You couldn't honestly look inside my tarot

You couldn't possibly find it in your heart to forgive me

You are the savage sun and scarecrow

And time goes by

And you've got a lot to learn, in your life

And the heart's not inside

And I've got to find the one that's just right

You offer all amends in hopes of saving me

You never imagined I could be strong without you

You offer me a branch of peace that bleeds through

The thorns that welcomed me now speak truth

And time goes by

And you've got a lot to learn, in your life

And the heart's not inside

And I've got to find the one that's just right

And time goes by

And you've got a lot to learn, in your life

And the heart's not inside

And I've got to find the one that's just right

Find the one that's just right

I am the Tin Man

I am the Tin Man

I am the Tin Man

I am the Tin Man

I am the Tin Man

I am the Tin Man

Credit