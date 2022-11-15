Lirik Lagu Tin Man - Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

You couldn't possibly know how much you meant to me
You couldn't honestly look inside my tarot
You couldn't possibly find it in your heart to forgive me
You are the savage sun and scarecrow
And time goes by
And you've got a lot to learn, in your life
And the heart's not inside
And I've got to find the one that's just right
You offer all amends in hopes of saving me
You never imagined I could be strong without you
You offer me a branch of peace that bleeds through
The thorns that welcomed me now speak truth
And time goes by
And you've got a lot to learn, in your life
And the heart's not inside
And I've got to find the one that's just right
And time goes by
And you've got a lot to learn, in your life
And the heart's not inside
And I've got to find the one that's just right
Find the one that's just right
I am the Tin Man
I am the Tin Man
I am the Tin Man
I am the Tin Man
I am the Tin Man
I am the Tin Man
