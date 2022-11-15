Lirik Lagu Better Days - Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Days - Uncle Kracker

85 miles out of Nashville, thinkin' bout

The way things change

Try an keep it by the reigns

I'm a lone drifter, big money flipper

Take anything you got on the rocks in snifter

I missed her in Kentucky, went down to Louisiana

I never had no lovin' like I had in Alabama

A man of my word ain't out to hurt nobody

I'm just a M see to keep the boogie in the party

Been singin' lodi dodi since 84

And I'll be singin' lodi dodi 'til I'm 84

I couldn't ask for more, life's been sweet

So you can save the planet,

I'll save your seat

I been gone for weeks, I ain't slept days

I can't find myself in this self made maze

It's been so long since I've been fine

I'm just tryin' to see the bottom of this bottle of wine

And I know I'll see better days

Well I know you'll see things my way

I never thought about change until

Spend a little time where time stood still

Been lookin' for a mill but I keep comin' up shy

I been a broke fool, I ain't tryin' to be that guy

Want to ride like lightning, roll like thunder

I'm tryin' to get some money, I ain't getting any younger

At times I wonder, at times I won't

Sometimes I give a fuck but most times I don't

even care, through stained glass windows these eyes stare

I try to stay straight but it's kickin' my ass

Every time I look ahead I get a glimpse of the past

I sit half mass like a soldier's flag

That's why my left leg limps and my Dickies sag

It's been so long since I've been fine

I'm just tryin' to see the bottom of this bottle of wine

And I know I'll see better days

Well I know you'll see things my way

And I know I'll see better days

Well I know you'll see things my way

Well I been around this crooked land

I come across walks, I shook Jim Beam's hand

I got no plans and no place to go

It keep getting harder to just say no

I see the people laugh and people cry

That's how some live and that's how some die

Well me myself I'm gonna sit right here

And I'm a watch this world break down in tears

All my fears and dark grey skies

Couldn't crack my smile or break my stride

Got too much pride, I got too much shout

I might be down but I still ain't out

Got too much time and that's all I have

When I leave this world I'll still be sad

It's been so long since I've been fine

I'm just tryin', to see the bottom of this bottle of wine

And I know I'll see better days

Well I know you'll see things my way

And I know I'll see better days

Well I know you'll see things my way

Credit

Album : Double Wide

Artis : Uncle Kracker

Dirilis : 2000

Fakta Uncle Kracker