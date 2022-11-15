Lirik Lagu In a Little While - Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

In a Little While - Uncle Kracker
Here's to the good life or so they say
All those parties and games that all those people play
They tell me this is the place to be
All those beautiful people and nothing to see
Sometimes I feel like something is gone here
Something is wrong here
I don't belong here
Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town
And I've lost what I've found
It'll all turn around
In a little while I'll be thinking about you
In a little while I'll still be here without you
You never gave me a reason to doubt you
In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby
I'll be thinking about you baby
On the other side of a coin there's a face
There's a memory somewhere that I can't erase
And there's a place that I'll find someday
But sometimes I feel like it's slipping away
Sometimes I feel like something is gone here
Something is wrong here
I don't belong here
Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town
And I've lost what I've found
It'll all turn around
In a little while I'll be thinking about you
In a little while I'll still be here without you
You never gave me a reason to doubt you
In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby
I'll be thinking about you baby
Some things are lost, some left behind
Some things are better left for someone else to find
Maybe in time I could finally see
I just wonder, wonder if you think about me
Sometimes I feel like something is gone here
Something is wrong here
I don't belong here
Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town
And I've lost what I've found
It'll all turn around
In a little while I'll be thinking about you
In a little while I'll still be here without you
You never gave me a reason to doubt you
In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby
I'll be thinking about you baby
I'll be thinking about you baby
I'll be thinking about you baby, baby, baby
Credit
Album : No Stranger to Shame
Artis : Uncle Kracker
Dirilis : 2002
