Lirik Lagu In a Little While - Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

In a Little While - Uncle Kracker

Here's to the good life or so they say

All those parties and games that all those people play

They tell me this is the place to be

All those beautiful people and nothing to see

Sometimes I feel like something is gone here

Something is wrong here

I don't belong here

Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town

And I've lost what I've found

It'll all turn around

In a little while I'll be thinking about you

In a little while I'll still be here without you

You never gave me a reason to doubt you

In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby

I'll be thinking about you baby

On the other side of a coin there's a face

There's a memory somewhere that I can't erase

And there's a place that I'll find someday

But sometimes I feel like it's slipping away

Sometimes I feel like something is gone here

Something is wrong here

I don't belong here

Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town

And I've lost what I've found

It'll all turn around

In a little while I'll be thinking about you

In a little while I'll still be here without you

You never gave me a reason to doubt you

In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby

I'll be thinking about you baby

Some things are lost, some left behind

Some things are better left for someone else to find

Maybe in time I could finally see

I just wonder, wonder if you think about me

Sometimes I feel like something is gone here

Something is wrong here

I don't belong here

Sometimes I feel like a stranger in town

And I've lost what I've found

It'll all turn around

In a little while I'll be thinking about you

In a little while I'll still be here without you

You never gave me a reason to doubt you

In a little while I'll be thinking about you baby

I'll be thinking about you baby

I'll be thinking about you baby

I'll be thinking about you baby, baby, baby

Credit

Album : No Stranger to Shame

Artis : Uncle Kracker

Dirilis : 2002