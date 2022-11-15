Lirik Name – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Name – Goo Goo Dolls

And even though the moment passed me by

I still can't turn away

'Cause all the dreams you never thought you'd lose

Got tossed along the way

And letters that you never meant to send

Get lost or thrown away

And now we're grown up orphans

That never knew their names

We don't belong to no one

That's a shame

You could hide beside me

Maybe for a while

And I won't tell no one your name

And I won't tell 'em your name

And scars are souvenirs you never lose

The past is never far

Did you lose yourself somewhere out there

Did you get to be a star?

And don't it make you sad to know that life

Is more than who we are?

We grew up way too fast

And now there's nothing to believe

And reruns all become our history

A tired song keeps playing on a tired radio

And I won't tell no one your name

And I won't tell 'em your name

I won't tell 'em your name

I won't tell 'em your name, ow

I think about you all the time

But I don't need the same

It's lonely where you are, come back down

And I won't tell 'em your name