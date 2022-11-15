Lirik Name – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Name – Goo Goo Dolls
And even though the moment passed me by
I still can't turn away
'Cause all the dreams you never thought you'd lose
Got tossed along the way
And letters that you never meant to send
Get lost or thrown away
And now we're grown up orphans
That never knew their names
We don't belong to no one
That's a shame
You could hide beside me
Maybe for a while
And I won't tell no one your name
And I won't tell 'em your name
And scars are souvenirs you never lose
The past is never far
Did you lose yourself somewhere out there
Did you get to be a star?
And don't it make you sad to know that life
Is more than who we are?
We grew up way too fast
And now there's nothing to believe
And reruns all become our history
A tired song keeps playing on a tired radio
And I won't tell no one your name
And I won't tell 'em your name
I won't tell 'em your name
I won't tell 'em your name, ow
I think about you all the time
But I don't need the same
It's lonely where you are, come back down
And I won't tell 'em your name
Artikel Pilihan