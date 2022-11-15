Lirik Lagu Rock Bottom – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rock Bottom – UFO
Seventeen a nature's queen, know what I mean
Twenty one, a long one
And you can see the numbers run
Now you look so peaceful, lyin' there asleep
With the wings of God above you
Before the spirits meet
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
Shadow work is closin' in above the lamps in your street
Lucifer goes walkin' down free to meet
Minutes pass so slowly by the, hands on your clock
Heaven don't, just no way way
You can knock?
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
With all darkness closin' in
Will the light reveal your soul
Yes one sweet kiss on your clay cold lips
I'll know sleep you'll never know
Where do we go, where do we go
Where do we go from here
Seventeen a nature's queen, know what I mean
Twenty one, a long one, you can see the numbers run
Now you look so peaceful, lyin' there asleep
With the wings of God above you
Before the spirits meet
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
Credit
Artis : UFO
Album : Phenomenon (Deluxe edition : 2019 Remaster)
Dirilis : 1974
