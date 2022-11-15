Lirik Lagu Rock Bottom – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rock Bottom – UFO

Seventeen a nature's queen, know what I mean

Twenty one, a long one

And you can see the numbers run

Now you look so peaceful, lyin' there asleep

With the wings of God above you

Before the spirits meet

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

Shadow work is closin' in above the lamps in your street

Lucifer goes walkin' down free to meet

Minutes pass so slowly by the, hands on your clock

Heaven don't, just no way way

You can knock?

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

With all darkness closin' in

Will the light reveal your soul

Yes one sweet kiss on your clay cold lips

I'll know sleep you'll never know

Where do we go, where do we go

Where do we go from here

Seventeen a nature's queen, know what I mean

Twenty one, a long one, you can see the numbers run

Now you look so peaceful, lyin' there asleep

With the wings of God above you

Before the spirits meet

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

Credit

Artis : UFO

Album : Phenomenon (Deluxe edition : 2019 Remaster)

Dirilis : 1974