Lirik Long Way Down – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Way Down – Goo Goo Dolls

Oh, here you are

There's nothing left to say

You're not supposed to be that way

Did they push you out

Did they throw you away?

Touch me now and I don't care

When you take me I'm not there

Almost human, but I'll never be the same

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

Long way down

I don't want to live in here alone

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

I never put you down

I never pushed you away

You're not supposed to be that way

And anything you want

There's nothing I could say

Is there anything to feel?

Is it pain that makes you real?

Cut me off before it kills me

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

Long way down

I don't want to live in here alone

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

I never put you down

I never pushed you away

Take another piece of me

Give my mind a new disease

And the black and white world never fades to gray

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

Long way down

I don't want to live in here alone

Long way down

I don't think I'll make it on my own

On my own

On my own