Lirik Long Way Down – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Way Down – Goo Goo Dolls
Oh, here you are
There's nothing left to say
You're not supposed to be that way
Did they push you out
Did they throw you away?
Touch me now and I don't care
When you take me I'm not there
Almost human, but I'll never be the same
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
Long way down
I don't want to live in here alone
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
I never put you down
I never pushed you away
You're not supposed to be that way
And anything you want
There's nothing I could say
Is there anything to feel?
Is it pain that makes you real?
Cut me off before it kills me
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
Long way down
I don't want to live in here alone
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
I never put you down
I never pushed you away
Take another piece of me
Give my mind a new disease
And the black and white world never fades to gray
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
Long way down
I don't want to live in here alone
Long way down
I don't think I'll make it on my own
On my own
On my own
