Lirik Lagu 24 – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 – Lana Del Rey
There's only 24 hours in a day
And half as many ways
For you to lie to me, my little love
There's only 24 hours in a day
And half of those, you lay awake
With thoughts of murder and carnage
If you lie down with dogs, then you'll get fleas
Be careful of the company you keep
There's only 24 hours
And that's not enough
To lie like you lie or
Love like you love
There's only 24 hours in a day
And half of those you lay
Between the sheets with me, my lying love
There's only 24 hours, so you'd say
For most of them you pay
For all the things they paid you for, my love
If you lie down with dogs, then you'll get fleas
Be careful of the ones you choose to leave
There's only 24 hours
And that's not enough
To lie like you lie
Or love like you love
Give me your heat
Give me your diamonds
You hit that street
And my crooked words
You count to three
While they're all dying
You're hard to reach
You're cold to touch
La-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-di-da-da-da
Artikel Pilihan