Lirik Lagu 24 – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 – Lana Del Rey

There's only 24 hours in a day

And half as many ways

For you to lie to me, my little love

There's only 24 hours in a day

And half of those, you lay awake

With thoughts of murder and carnage

If you lie down with dogs, then you'll get fleas

Be careful of the company you keep

There's only 24 hours

And that's not enough

To lie like you lie or

Love like you love

There's only 24 hours in a day

And half of those you lay

Between the sheets with me, my lying love

There's only 24 hours, so you'd say

For most of them you pay

For all the things they paid you for, my love

If you lie down with dogs, then you'll get fleas

Be careful of the ones you choose to leave

There's only 24 hours

And that's not enough

To lie like you lie

Or love like you love

Give me your heat

Give me your diamonds

You hit that street

And my crooked words

You count to three

While they're all dying

You're hard to reach

You're cold to touch

La-da-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-di-da-da-da