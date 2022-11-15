Lirik Lagu Too Hot to Handle – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Hot to Handle – UFO
Caught in the crossfire, warnin' fight
Legends make or break game
Swept up by the rolling waves of the night
The paper chase for fame
I was too, too hot, baby
Too hot to handle
Yeah, I was too, too hot
Too hot to handle
Wink of an eye, the feelings ran high
A real rock and roll molest
But I ain't no romance
And I ain't no slow chance
Won't get no quick change
*and I'm too, too hot, baby
Too hot to handle
Yeah, I'm too, too hot, baby
Too hot to handle
**sha la la la, roll you over
Turn you around and do it again
Sha la la la , keep on coming
Do it once but never the same
**repeat
I'm in your town, won't fool around
I'll make some action stick
Just like the story says, these boys are bad
So keep out of shootin' range
* repeat
* repeat (ad lib)
