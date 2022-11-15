Lirik Lagu Too Hot to Handle – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Hot to Handle – UFO

Caught in the crossfire, warnin' fight

Legends make or break game

Swept up by the rolling waves of the night

The paper chase for fame

I was too, too hot, baby

Too hot to handle

Yeah, I was too, too hot

Too hot to handle

Wink of an eye, the feelings ran high

A real rock and roll molest

But I ain't no romance

And I ain't no slow chance

Won't get no quick change

*and I'm too, too hot, baby

Too hot to handle

Yeah, I'm too, too hot, baby

Too hot to handle

**sha la la la, roll you over

Turn you around and do it again

Sha la la la , keep on coming

Do it once but never the same

**repeat

I'm in your town, won't fool around

I'll make some action stick

Just like the story says, these boys are bad

So keep out of shootin' range

* repeat

* repeat (ad lib)

Credit