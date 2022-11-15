Lirik Lagu Doctor-Doctor – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doctor-Doctor – UFO

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, the mess I'm in

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, the mess I'm in

She walked up to me

And really stole my heart

And then she started

To take my body apart

Livin', lovin', I'm on the run

far away from you

Livin', lovin', I'm on the run

So far away from you

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, I'm going fast

Doctor doctor, please

Oh, I'm going fast

It's only just a moment

She's turnin' paranoid

That's not a situation

For a nervous boy

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, the mess I'm in

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, the mess I'm in

But you look so angry

As I crawled across your floor

She's got the strain

And I can't take any more

Livin', lovin', I'm on the run

So Far away from you

Livin', lovin', I'm on the run

So far away from you

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, the mess I'm in

Doctor, doctor, please

Oh, I'm going fast