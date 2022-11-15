Lirik Lagu Doctor-Doctor – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doctor-Doctor – UFO
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, the mess I'm in
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, the mess I'm in
She walked up to me
And really stole my heart
And then she started
To take my body apart
Livin', lovin', I'm on the run
far away from you
Livin', lovin', I'm on the run
So far away from you
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, I'm going fast
Doctor doctor, please
Oh, I'm going fast
It's only just a moment
She's turnin' paranoid
That's not a situation
For a nervous boy
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, the mess I'm in
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, the mess I'm in
But you look so angry
As I crawled across your floor
She's got the strain
And I can't take any more
Livin', lovin', I'm on the run
So Far away from you
Livin', lovin', I'm on the run
So far away from you
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, the mess I'm in
Doctor, doctor, please
Oh, I'm going fast
Artikel Pilihan