Lirik Lagu Version Girl – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Version Girl – UB40

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Oh you come and you go

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Just like the morning sun

It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Don't you know I long to say

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Don't you know I love you so

It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me

I sit in the sun waiting for you to come along

So my heart will be satisfied

So please let me be your number one

Under the moon, under the stars and under the sun.

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Oh you come and you go

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Just like the morning sun

It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Oh you come and you go

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Just like the morning sun

I sit in the sun waiting for you to come along

So my heart will be satisfied

So please let me be your number one

Under the moon, under the stars and under the sun

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Oh you come and you go

Version Girl (what's your name?)

Just like the morning sun

It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me

Credit

Album : Labour of Love

Artis : UB40

Dirilis : 1983