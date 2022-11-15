Lirik Lagu Version Girl – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Version Girl – UB40
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Oh you come and you go
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Just like the morning sun
It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Don't you know I long to say
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Don't you know I love you so
It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me
I sit in the sun waiting for you to come along
So my heart will be satisfied
So please let me be your number one
Under the moon, under the stars and under the sun.
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Oh you come and you go
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Just like the morning sun
It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Oh you come and you go
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Just like the morning sun
I sit in the sun waiting for you to come along
So my heart will be satisfied
So please let me be your number one
Under the moon, under the stars and under the sun
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Oh you come and you go
Version Girl (what's your name?)
Just like the morning sun
It's so hard to find a personality with charms like yours for me
Credit
Album : Labour of Love
Artis : UB40
Dirilis : 1983
