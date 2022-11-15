Lirik Lagu Kindly Calm Me Down – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kindly Calm Me Down – Meghan Trainor

So cold, alone

Could you be my blanket?

Surround my bones

When my heart feels naked

No strength, too weak

I could use some saving

And your love's so strong

Like a pill I take it, I take it, I take it

Like a pill, your love, I take it

I take it, I take it

Like a pill, your love, I take it

When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?

When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?

If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?

If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?

When my heart's not pure

Would you kill my disease?

And when there's no cure

You are just what I need

When I lose my mind

Would you still remind me?

When I'm feeling lost

Would you come and find me?

I'd take it, I would take it

Like a pill, your love, I take it

I take it, I take it

Like a pill, your love, I take it

When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?

When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?

If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?

If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?

When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?

When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?

If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?

If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?

When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?

When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?

If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?

If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?