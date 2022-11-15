Lirik Lagu Kindly Calm Me Down – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kindly Calm Me Down – Meghan Trainor
So cold, alone
Could you be my blanket?
Surround my bones
When my heart feels naked
No strength, too weak
I could use some saving
And your love's so strong
Like a pill I take it, I take it, I take it
Like a pill, your love, I take it
I take it, I take it
Like a pill, your love, I take it
When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?
When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?
If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?
If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
When my heart's not pure
Would you kill my disease?
And when there's no cure
You are just what I need
When I lose my mind
Would you still remind me?
When I'm feeling lost
Would you come and find me?
I'd take it, I would take it
Like a pill, your love, I take it
I take it, I take it
Like a pill, your love, I take it
When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?
When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?
If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?
If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?
When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?
If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?
If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?
When my world gets loud, could you make it quiet down?
When my head, it pounds, could you turn down all the sound?
If I lay in pain, by my side would you stay?
If I need you now, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, would you kindly calm me down?
Artikel Pilihan