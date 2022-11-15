Lirik Lagu Friends – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 02:12 WIB
Meghan Trainor.
Meghan Trainor. /YouTube/MeghanTrainorVEVO

Friends – Meghan Trainor

I know we about to have a good time
Cause I got all my friends with me
I know everything's gonna be fine
Cause I got all my friends with me

When I'm in trouble, need some help
And I feel all by myself
Know exactly who to call
I know to make it all right
I got all my friends with me
And after all my money's spent
And I can't afford my rent
They walk me in the house
Saying, "You can take the couch, " yeah
That's the only friends I need

And everybody say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh
No one understands me
No one understands me
Like they do, like they do
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh
No one's gonna love me
No one's gonna love me
Like they do, like they do

I know we about to have a good time
Cause I got all my friends with me
I know everything's gonna be fine
Cause I got all my friends with me

When I got my broken heart
And my world was torn apart
I was drowning in my tears
They showed me they were right here
I had all my friends with me
And I push them all away
Cause I make my dumb mistakes
They forgive me anyway
And that's the only friends I need

And everybody say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh
No one understands me
No one understands me
Like they do, like they do
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh
No one's gonna love me
No one's gonna love me
Like they do, like they do

I know we about to have a good time
Cause I got all my friends with me
I know everything's gonna be fine
Cause I got all my friends with me

I know we about to have a good time
Cause I got all my friends with me
And I know everything's gonna be fine
Cause I got all my friends with me

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

