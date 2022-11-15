Lirik Lagu Friends – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Friends – Meghan Trainor

I know we about to have a good time

Cause I got all my friends with me

I know everything's gonna be fine

Cause I got all my friends with me

When I'm in trouble, need some help

And I feel all by myself

Know exactly who to call

I know to make it all right

I got all my friends with me

And after all my money's spent

And I can't afford my rent

They walk me in the house

Saying, "You can take the couch, " yeah

That's the only friends I need

And everybody say

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh

No one understands me

No one understands me

Like they do, like they do

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh

No one's gonna love me

No one's gonna love me

Like they do, like they do

I know we about to have a good time

Cause I got all my friends with me

I know everything's gonna be fine

Cause I got all my friends with me

When I got my broken heart

And my world was torn apart

I was drowning in my tears

They showed me they were right here

I had all my friends with me

And I push them all away

Cause I make my dumb mistakes

They forgive me anyway

And that's the only friends I need

And everybody say

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh

No one understands me

No one understands me

Like they do, like they do

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhh

No one's gonna love me

No one's gonna love me

Like they do, like they do

I know we about to have a good time

Cause I got all my friends with me

I know everything's gonna be fine

Cause I got all my friends with me

I know we about to have a good time

Cause I got all my friends with me

And I know everything's gonna be fine

Cause I got all my friends with me