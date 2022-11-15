Lirik Lagu Red Red Wine – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Red Wine – UB40

Red, red wine goes to my head

Makes me forget that I still need her so

Red, red wine, it's up to you

All I can do I've done

Memories won't go, memories won't go

I'd have sworn that with time

Thoughts of you leave my head

I was wrong, now I find

Just one thing makes me forget

Red, red wine, stay close to me

Don't let me be alone

It's tearing apart my blue heart

I'd have sworn that with time

Thoughts of you leave my head

I was wrong, now I find

Just one thing makes me forget

Red, red wine, stay close to me

Don't let me be alone

It's tearing apart my blue heart

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

You keep me rockin' all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so grand

I feel a million dollar when you're just in my hand

Red red wine, you make me feel so sad

Any time I see you go, it make me feel bad

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line

Red red wine, weh give me whole heap of zing

Whole heap of zing, make me do my own thing

Red red wine, you really know how fi love

Your kind of lovin' like a blessing from above

Red red wine, I loved you right from the start

Right from the start, and with all of my heart

Red red wine inna eighties style

Red red wine inna modern beat style

Yeah

Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind

Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind

Give me red wine, the kind make me feel fine

You make me feel fine all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line

The line broke, the money get choked

Bun bad ganja pon him likkle rowing boat

Red red wine, I'm gonna hold on to you

Hold on to you 'cause I know yuh love truth

Red red wine, I'm gonna love you til' I die

Love you 'til I die, and that's no lie

Red red wine, can't get you out mi mind

Wherever you may be, I'll surely find

I'll surely find, make no fuss, just leave us