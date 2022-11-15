Lirik Lagu Red Red Wine – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
UB40.
UB40. /YouTube/UB40

Red Red Wine – UB40

Red, red wine goes to my head
Makes me forget that I still need her so

Red, red wine, it's up to you
All I can do I've done
Memories won't go, memories won't go

I'd have sworn that with time
Thoughts of you leave my head
I was wrong, now I find
Just one thing makes me forget

Red, red wine, stay close to me
Don't let me be alone
It's tearing apart my blue heart

I'd have sworn that with time
Thoughts of you leave my head
I was wrong, now I find
Just one thing makes me forget

Red, red wine, stay close to me
Don't let me be alone
It's tearing apart my blue heart

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine
You keep me rockin' all of the time
Red red wine, you make me feel so grand
I feel a million dollar when you're just in my hand
Red red wine, you make me feel so sad
Any time I see you go, it make me feel bad
Red red wine, you make me feel so fine
Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line

Red red wine, weh give me whole heap of zing
Whole heap of zing, make me do my own thing
Red red wine, you really know how fi love
Your kind of lovin' like a blessing from above
Red red wine, I loved you right from the start
Right from the start, and with all of my heart
Red red wine inna eighties style
Red red wine inna modern beat style
Yeah

Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind
Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind
Give me red wine, the kind make me feel fine
You make me feel fine all of the time
Red red wine, you make me feel so fine
Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line
The line broke, the money get choked
Bun bad ganja pon him likkle rowing boat
Red red wine, I'm gonna hold on to you
Hold on to you 'cause I know yuh love truth
Red red wine, I'm gonna love you til' I die
Love you 'til I die, and that's no lie
Red red wine, can't get you out mi mind
Wherever you may be, I'll surely find
I'll surely find, make no fuss, just leave us

