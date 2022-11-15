Lirik Lagu Love Countdown - Nayeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Countdown - Nayeon

My eyes, your eyes

Let's go

Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?

Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae

My eyes, your eyes

Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life

Try me

I'm already at the starting line, can't stop me

Nan jigeum signaleul gidaryeo, you know it

No, no way

Not a game for you (Oh, na-na)

Uri sain danji

Neoui mangseorimppunin

But if you want it, deo neutgi jeone

Nuneul matchwoya doel georan geol

Deoneun mutji ma

Geu kkeuteun naya

Mangseoriji ma

Nege dagagalge, baby

Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?

Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae

My eyes, your eyes

And tell it to me quick, don't lie

And baby, I just wanna be your lover

Hana dul naui maeum sok neol bureuneun soriya

Right now, nal bwa

Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life

Jichyeosseo nan ibul bakkeuro

Daril naemilgo isseo

Nawa jullae jamkkan bonae beoryeo munjareul

Jami an wa jeonhwagiman barabone, oh, na

Teach me, girl

Nuneul bomyeon neoui jinsimeul

Al su isseul geonman gatasseo

Gyeolgugen nae maeumman deulkyeo

You know I

Deoneun mutji ma (ma)

Geu kkeuteun naya (naya, yeah)

Mangseoriji ma (Yeah)

Nege dagagalge, baby

Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?

Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae

My eyes, your eyes

And tell it to me quick, don't lie (I don't lie, don't lie)

And baby, I just wanna be your lover

Hana dul naui maeum sok neol bureuneun soriya

Right now, nal bwa (Yeah)

Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life