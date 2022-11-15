Lirik Lagu Love Countdown - Nayeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

My eyes, your eyes
Let's go
Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?
Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae
My eyes, your eyes
Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life
Try me
I'm already at the starting line, can't stop me
Nan jigeum signaleul gidaryeo, you know it
No, no way
Not a game for you (Oh, na-na)
Uri sain danji
Neoui mangseorimppunin
But if you want it, deo neutgi jeone
Nuneul matchwoya doel georan geol
Deoneun mutji ma
Geu kkeuteun naya
Mangseoriji ma
Nege dagagalge, baby
Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?
Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae
My eyes, your eyes
And tell it to me quick, don't lie
And baby, I just wanna be your lover
Hana dul naui maeum sok neol bureuneun soriya
Right now, nal bwa
Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life
Jichyeosseo nan ibul bakkeuro
Daril naemilgo isseo
Nawa jullae jamkkan bonae beoryeo munjareul
Jami an wa jeonhwagiman barabone, oh, na
Teach me, girl
Nuneul bomyeon neoui jinsimeul
Al su isseul geonman gatasseo
Gyeolgugen nae maeumman deulkyeo
You know I
Deoneun mutji ma (ma)
Geu kkeuteun naya (naya, yeah)
Mangseoriji ma (Yeah)
Nege dagagalge, baby
Tell me, do you wanna be my lover?
Are you ready to be mine? deo seodulleodo dwae
My eyes, your eyes
And tell it to me quick, don't lie (I don't lie, don't lie)
And baby, I just wanna be your lover
Hana dul naui maeum sok neol bureuneun soriya
Right now, nal bwa (Yeah)
Ten to the one, it's love countdown of your life
