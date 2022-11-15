Lirik Lagu Genetic – Meghan Trainor feat The Pussycat Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Genetic – Meghan Trainor feat The Pussycat Dolls

My genetics

My genetics

My genetics

G-E-N-E-T-I-C

Beauty queen since seventeen, at least to me

I was born with it

Maybelline is good to me, but I believe

I was born with it

I'm workin', workin, workin', I've been working on myself

But I can't take cred 'cause it's from somebody else

Watch me work it, work it, work it, I've been sweating on myself

All them boys, all them girls, make them stop

How you get that bod?

Is it from God?

Did you work real hard?

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

How you get that bass?

Is it all fake?

Made in LA

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

My DNA is graded A

You see this face, I was born with it

I ain't ashamed to say one day I might upgrade

I could fuss with it

I'm workin', workin, workin', I've been working on myself

But I can't take cred 'cause it's from somebody else

Watch me work it, work it, work it, I've been sweating on myself

All them boys, all them girls, make them stop

How you get that bod?

Is it from God?

Did you work real hard? (Oh)

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

How you get that bass? (How you get that?)

Is it all fake? (Is it all fake?)

Made in LA (oh)

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

My genetics

My genetics

My genetics

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S

My genetics

My genetics

My genetics

G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S