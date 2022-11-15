Lirik Lagu Here I Am – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here I Am – UB40
I can't believe that it's real
The way that you make me feel
A burning deep down inside
A love that I cannot hide
I know it's you and me baby
That makes this world go round
And keeping you in love with me babe
Laying all my troubles down
Here I am baby, come and take me
Here I am baby, come on and take me
Take me by the hand, ooh show me
Here I am baby, ooh
It always ends up this way
Me begging you every day
A love that I cannot have
You broke my heart in two halves
I know it's you and me baby
That makes this world go round
And keeping you in love with me babe
Laying all my troubles down
Here I am baby, come and take me
Here I am baby, won't ya come on and take me
Take me by the hand, ooh squeeze me
Here I am baby, ooh
Oh, here I am baby, come and take me
Here I am baby, won't ya come and take me
Take me by the hand, ooh show me
Show me what you can
Here I am baby, ooh won't ya take me
Take me by the hand
Take me by the hand
Ooh show me
Show me what you can
Here I am baby
Won't you take me by the hand
Take me by the hand
Take me while you can
Here I am baby
