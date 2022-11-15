Lirik Lagu Here I Am – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here I Am – UB40

I can't believe that it's real

The way that you make me feel

A burning deep down inside

A love that I cannot hide

I know it's you and me baby

That makes this world go round

And keeping you in love with me babe

Laying all my troubles down

Here I am baby, come and take me

Here I am baby, come on and take me

Take me by the hand, ooh show me

Here I am baby, ooh

It always ends up this way

Me begging you every day

A love that I cannot have

You broke my heart in two halves

I know it's you and me baby

That makes this world go round

And keeping you in love with me babe

Laying all my troubles down

Here I am baby, come and take me

Here I am baby, won't ya come on and take me

Take me by the hand, ooh squeeze me

Here I am baby, ooh

Oh, here I am baby, come and take me

Here I am baby, won't ya come and take me

Take me by the hand, ooh show me

Show me what you can

Here I am baby, ooh won't ya take me

Take me by the hand

Take me by the hand

Ooh show me

Show me what you can

Here I am baby

Won't you take me by the hand

Take me by the hand

Take me while you can

Here I am baby

