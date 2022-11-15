Lirik Lagu I'm No Stranger to the Rain - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm No Stranger to the Rain - Keith Whitley
I'm no stranger to the rain
I'm a friend of thunder
Friend, is it any wonder lightning strikes me?
I've fought with the devil
Got down on his level
But I never gave in, so he gave up on me
I can spot bad weather
And I'm good at finding shelter in a downpour
I've been sacrificed by brothers
Crucified by lovers
But through it all, I withstood the pain
When I get that foggy feeling
The one I'm feeling now
If I don't keep my head up, I may drown
But it's hard to keep believing
I'll even come out even
While the rain beats a hole in the ground
And tonight, it's really coming down
But there'll always be tomorrow
And I'll beg, steal, or borrow a little sunshine
And I'll put this cloud behind me
That's how the man designed me
To ride the wind and dance in a hurricane
