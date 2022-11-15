Lirik Lagu I'm No Stranger to the Rain - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm No Stranger to the Rain - Keith Whitley

I'm no stranger to the rain

I'm a friend of thunder

Friend, is it any wonder lightning strikes me?

I've fought with the devil

Got down on his level

But I never gave in, so he gave up on me

I'm no stranger to the rain

I can spot bad weather

And I'm good at finding shelter in a downpour

I've been sacrificed by brothers

Crucified by lovers

But through it all, I withstood the pain

I'm no stranger to the rain

When I get that foggy feeling

The one I'm feeling now

If I don't keep my head up, I may drown

But it's hard to keep believing

I'll even come out even

While the rain beats a hole in the ground

And tonight, it's really coming down

I'm no stranger to the rain

But there'll always be tomorrow

And I'll beg, steal, or borrow a little sunshine

And I'll put this cloud behind me

That's how the man designed me

To ride the wind and dance in a hurricane

I'm no stranger to the rain

Oh, no, I'm no stranger to the rain

I'm no stranger to the rain

I'm a friend of thunder

Friend, is it any wonder lightning strikes me?

But I'll put this cloud behind me

That's how the man designed me

To ride the wind and dance in a hurricane

I'm no stranger to the rain

Oh, no, I'm no stranger to the rain

