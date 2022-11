Lirik Lagu Would You Ever – Poo Bear feat Skrillex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You Ever

Would you ever ride a wave with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever ride a wave with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency?

Would you ever hope for a never ending?

Would you ever hope for a new beginning?

Would you ever promise not to break?

Would you ever give chance opportunity?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Credit

Penyanyi: Poo Bear feat Skrillex

Tahun rilis: 2017