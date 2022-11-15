Lirik Lagu Thru Your Phone - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look, I just want to break up all your shit
Call your mama phone
Let her know that she raised a bitch, then dial tone, click
And fuck your little fake ass friends
Come around actin' like they my bros
I seen y'all little group texts
Where you all like to brag about your hoes
And you can tell your little bitch
I screenshotted all her naked pics
Oh, you wanna send nudes to my man?
Wake up and see your boobs on the 'Gram?
Little bitch, I cannot stand you, right hand to Jesus
I might just cut all the tongues out your sneakers
Smash your TV from Best Buy
You gon' turn me into into Left Eye
I don't wanna hear 'bout invasion of privacy
I had a feeling, it turns out you lie to me
I'm holdin' back everything that's inside of me
How you out fuckin' with bitches that follow me?
My heart is beating like it's bleeding out
(You sleeping, you sleeping, you sleeping)
You sleeping like a baby
Everyone was right about you now, and
(You creeping, you creeping, you creeping)
I went through your phone last night
I went through your phone last night
Saw some things I didn't like
I went through your phone last night
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
All I can see is you and her in different scenarios
Beyoncé on my stereo, "Resentment" on repeat
I'ma make you a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach
Serve it to you like, "Here you go, nigga, bon appétit"
Look do you give it to her raw? You love her or nah?
You risk your whole home for a hoe from the bar?
You really want them hoes? You can have them bitches
You don't even cheat with no badder bitches
This shit is eatin' me, you sleepin' peacefully
Gettin' more mad at you, thinkin' 'bout stabbing you
Don't even know that you this close to dyin'
You gon' wake up like, "Why you got an attitude?"
My heart is beating like it's bleeding out
(You sleeping, you sleeping, you sleeping)
You sleeping like a baby
Everyone was right about you now, and
(You creeping, you creeping, you creeping)
I went through your phone last night
I went through your phone last night
Saw some things I didn't like
I went through your phone last night
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
It's killing me
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
It's killing me
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
It's killing me
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
It's killing me
I went through your phone last night
I went through your phone last night
Saw some things I didn't like
I went through your phone last night
It's killing me, killing me, killing me, oh
