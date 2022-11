Lirik Lagu Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever said, "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, I (never let you go, oh, I)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, I (never let you go, oh, I)

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go psychotic

Heaven, hear me cryin', cryin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Baby, you're the key to my heart locket

If you ever left, never unlock it

Lonely like an island, island

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (but yours)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever said, "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, I (never let you go, oh, I)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, I (never let you go, oh, I)

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go psychotic

Heaven, hear me cryin', cryin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Hit me like a drug, and I can't stop it

Fit me like a glove, and I can't knock it

I ain't even lyin', lyin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (nobody's) (but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (but yours)

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody love

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave, then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody love

Nobody's love

Oh, yeah

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (no, no) (but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours (no, no, no, no)