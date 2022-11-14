Lirik Lagu One Light – Maroon 5 feat Bantu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Light – Maroon 5 feat Bantu
One light, one light, one light
It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light
Love is our way through it, then it's alright
It used to feel like life was an endless midnight
But now I got one light
Here's to the broken-hearted, yeah
Don't even get me started, yeah
Ain't nobody want to live in this world and day (ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gotta make it through and do whatever it takes
What do I tell my brothers?
How did they get through all this? Ooh
How do I help my brother?
How do I save my momma? Ooh
Yeah, when the world go crazy
Baby, you always save me
And I don't care
What you gon' say
'Cause I got one light, one light, one light
It's a damn dark world but it's one light, one light, one light
Love is our way through it, then it's alright
It used to feel like life was an endless midnight
But now I got one light
Baby, we need to be honest, yeah
Is this is a place that we wanted? Yeah
Ain't nobody want to live in this world and day (ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gotta make it through and do whatever it takes
What do I tell my brothers?
How did they get through all this? Ooh
How do I help my brother?
How do I save my momma? Ooh
Yeah, when the world go crazy
Baby, you always save me
And I don't care
What you gon' say
'Cause I got one light, one light, one light
It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light
Love is our way through it, then it's alright
It used to feel like life was an endless midnight
But now I got one light
Ooh-wee (ooh-wee)
I remember back in the day I was down, you were there for me
Ooh-wee (ooh-wee)
I was in the dark, you were shining a light for me
Back in the summer, when we were younger
Girl, what's your number? (Oh, yeah)
You know I want you, bumper to bumper
African lover (Oh, yeah)
Crazy
Was going crazy
But I know I got my baby
Don't need anyone else (Don't need no, oh, yeah-yeah)
Hold me
Love when you hold me
Girl, you know you're my only
Don't need anyone else (oh, yeah-yeah)
One light, one light, one light
It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light
Love is our way through it, then it's alright
It used to feel like life was an endless midnight
But now I got one light
One light, one light, one light (ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light
Love is our way through it, then it's alright (one light)
It used to feel like life was an endless midnight
But now I got one light
