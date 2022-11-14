Lirik Lagu One Light – Maroon 5 feat Bantu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Light – Maroon 5 feat Bantu

One light, one light, one light

It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light

Love is our way through it, then it's alright

It used to feel like life was an endless midnight

But now I got one light

Here's to the broken-hearted, yeah

Don't even get me started, yeah

Ain't nobody want to live in this world and day (ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Gotta make it through and do whatever it takes

What do I tell my brothers?

How did they get through all this? Ooh

How do I help my brother?

How do I save my momma? Ooh

Yeah, when the world go crazy

Baby, you always save me

And I don't care

What you gon' say

'Cause I got one light, one light, one light

It's a damn dark world but it's one light, one light, one light

Love is our way through it, then it's alright

It used to feel like life was an endless midnight

But now I got one light

Baby, we need to be honest, yeah

Is this is a place that we wanted? Yeah

Ain't nobody want to live in this world and day (ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Gotta make it through and do whatever it takes

What do I tell my brothers?

How did they get through all this? Ooh

How do I help my brother?

How do I save my momma? Ooh

Yeah, when the world go crazy

Baby, you always save me

And I don't care

What you gon' say

'Cause I got one light, one light, one light

It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light

Love is our way through it, then it's alright

It used to feel like life was an endless midnight

But now I got one light

Ooh-wee (ooh-wee)

I remember back in the day I was down, you were there for me

Ooh-wee (ooh-wee)

I was in the dark, you were shining a light for me

Back in the summer, when we were younger

Girl, what's your number? (Oh, yeah)

You know I want you, bumper to bumper

African lover (Oh, yeah)

Crazy

Was going crazy

But I know I got my baby

Don't need anyone else (Don't need no, oh, yeah-yeah)

Hold me

Love when you hold me

Girl, you know you're my only

Don't need anyone else (oh, yeah-yeah)

One light, one light, one light

It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light

Love is our way through it, then it's alright

It used to feel like life was an endless midnight

But now I got one light

One light, one light, one light (ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It's a damn dark world but there's one light, one light, one light

Love is our way through it, then it's alright (one light)

It used to feel like life was an endless midnight

But now I got one light