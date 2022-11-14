Lirik Lagu Lost – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost – Maroon 5

Had no connection, no faith or direction, no

Searching and searching for someone to save my soul, ooh

Ooh, ooh

I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, ooh

Then I heard you say my name

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place

It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place

It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

I was so broken, my heart was an empty space (oh)

Life was a joke 'til the moment I saw your face

Saw your face, saw your face

Ooh, ooh

I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, ooh

Then I heard you say my name

Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place

It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place

It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found