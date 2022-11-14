Lirik Lagu Lost – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Had no connection, no faith or direction, no
Searching and searching for someone to save my soul, ooh
Ooh, ooh
I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, ooh
Then I heard you say my name
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place
It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place
It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
I was so broken, my heart was an empty space (oh)
Life was a joke 'til the moment I saw your face
Saw your face, saw your face
Ooh, ooh
I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, ooh
Then I heard you say my name
Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place
It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place
It was safe, it was sound (sound, sound, sound)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
