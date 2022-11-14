Lirik Lagu Seasons – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seasons – Maroon 5

Ooh, weekend (weekend), oh

Weekend, I'm bad, I'm in love

Just stay for the weekend

What if you try? Weekend

What if you try? Weekend

Weekend (weekend), no weak links, no weak links, no weekends

Feel like a kid after school on the weekend

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

You wanna leave, I won't stop ya

But you're the one I would die for

The other ones come with sad stories

You're the one I'm gon' ride for

Wait in the Fall for over two seasons

In Spring, I'm sprung for the wrong reasons

Baby, forgive me for rivers that I can't stop

'Cause my heart freeze in Winter

I don't wanna be a savage

Done with summertime madness

Your sunshine was magic

Never thought of it, never know what that is

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh

Oh

Ooh

Yeah, yeah

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love

You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh (weekend, weekend)

Weekend