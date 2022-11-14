Lirik Lagu Seasons – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, weekend (weekend), oh
Weekend, I'm bad, I'm in love
Just stay for the weekend
What if you try? Weekend
What if you try? Weekend
Weekend (weekend), no weak links, no weak links, no weekends
Feel like a kid after school on the weekend
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
You wanna leave, I won't stop ya
But you're the one I would die for
The other ones come with sad stories
You're the one I'm gon' ride for
Wait in the Fall for over two seasons
In Spring, I'm sprung for the wrong reasons
Baby, forgive me for rivers that I can't stop
'Cause my heart freeze in Winter
I don't wanna be a savage
Done with summertime madness
Your sunshine was magic
Never thought of it, never know what that is
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
Ooh
Oh
Ooh
Yeah, yeah
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to trust
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, I'll take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' why, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait, I'm turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love
You're my starlight, moonshine and burnin' sun
Ooh (weekend, weekend)
Weekend
