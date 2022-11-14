Lirik Lagu Lovesick – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lovesick – Maroon 5
Lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
Baby, baby, where'd you go?
My starlight, my firefly
I've been searchin' high and low
Like all night, my whole life
For someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can't be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me
'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
You got me lovesick (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
But I love it (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
Yeah
Lovesick, I'm falling, I can't be trusted
If that's what you want, then rush in
Trust me when I say, I want this, want this
'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
You got me lovesick (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah)
But I love it (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
For someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can't be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me, oh
'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore (yeah, ayy, ayy)
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
You got me lovesick, lovesick (you got me lovesick, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
You got me lovesick, lovesick
You got me lovesick, lovesick (but I love it, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
You got me lovesick, lovesick (yeah)
