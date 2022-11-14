Lirik Lagu Lovesick – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lovesick – Maroon 5

Lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

Baby, baby, where'd you go?

My starlight, my firefly

I've been searchin' high and low

Like all night, my whole life

For someone like you to really take my breath away

And I can't be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me

'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

But I love it (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

Lovesick, I'm falling, I can't be trusted

If that's what you want, then rush in

Trust me when I say, I want this, want this

'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah)

But I love it (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

For someone like you to really take my breath away

And I can't be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me, oh

'Cause I'm lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore (yeah, ayy, ayy)

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick, lovesick (you got me lovesick, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

You got me lovesick, lovesick

You got me lovesick, lovesick (but I love it, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

You got me lovesick, lovesick (yeah)