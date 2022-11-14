Lirik Lagu Friends – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

If anyone can fill my world with joy and happiness
And cast away all of my loneliness
Always there beside me when I am down
And never left my face with a frown
It’s you yes it is you my friend who can make it all come true
It’s you yes it is true a friend in need is a friend indeed
When you’re around I wrap my self in a pearly smile
When you’re around you light the bulb inside my head
When you’re around I wrap my self in a pearly smile
When you’re around I dance and sway and kiss the ground
If anyone can fill my world with joy and happiness
And cast away all of my loneliness
Always there beside me when I am down
And never left my face with a frown
It’s you yes it is you my friend who can make it all come true
It’s you yes it is true a friend in need is a friend indeed
Credit
Dirilis: 2004
Artis: Mocca
Album: Friends
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt
Ciptaan:
