Lirik Lagu Friends – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friends – Mocca

If anyone can fill my world with joy and happiness

And cast away all of my loneliness

Always there beside me when I am down

And never left my face with a frown

It’s you yes it is you my friend who can make it all come true

It’s you yes it is true a friend in need is a friend indeed

When you’re around I wrap my self in a pearly smile

When you’re around you light the bulb inside my head

When you’re around I wrap my self in a pearly smile

When you’re around I dance and sway and kiss the ground

When you’re around I laugh and sing out strong and loud

Credit

Dirilis: 2004

Artis: Mocca

Album: Friends

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt

Ciptaan: