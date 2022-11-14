Lirik Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R.

It's been a minute, it's been sometime now (it's been a minute, whoa)

I wanna tell you, "I need you right now" (I wanna tell you, ooh, ooh)

You can't convince me otherwise (convince me)

I know I wouldn't be surprised (surprise me)

If you tried to convince me otherwise, you know I

I can't keep waiting, waiting for you

Ooh, whoa

Waiting for you

Don't get me started, it's not my fault (I know, I know)

Oh darling, don't get me started, it's not my fault (fault, fault, fault)

Oh, would you convince me otherwise? (convince me)

Oh, oh, surprise me (surprise me)

Now I need you to convince me otherwise (oh, oh)

Don't get me started

Can't keep waiting for you

You know I will not

I will, I will

And now I don't care (I can't be bothered)

I don't care (I don't care)

I can't keep waiting

Don't do this to me (don't do it to me, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, darling (my love)

Ah, don't do this to me

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5, H.E.R.

Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / Gabriella WilsonAlbum : Jordi

Label ; Interscope

Rilis : 2021

Fakta Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R.