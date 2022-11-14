Lirik Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R.
It's been a minute, it's been sometime now (it's been a minute, whoa)
I wanna tell you, "I need you right now" (I wanna tell you, ooh, ooh)
You can't convince me otherwise (convince me)
I know I wouldn't be surprised (surprise me)
If you tried to convince me otherwise, you know I
I can't keep waiting, waiting for you
Ooh, whoa
Waiting for you
Don't get me started, it's not my fault (I know, I know)
Oh darling, don't get me started, it's not my fault (fault, fault, fault)
Oh, would you convince me otherwise? (convince me)
Oh, oh, surprise me (surprise me)
Now I need you to convince me otherwise (oh, oh)
Don't get me started
Can't keep waiting for you
You know I will not
I will, I will
And now I don't care (I can't be bothered)
I don't care (I don't care)
I can't keep waiting
Don't do this to me (don't do it to me, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, darling (my love)
Ah, don't do this to me
Credit
Artis : Maroon 5, H.E.R.
Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / Gabriella WilsonAlbum : Jordi
Label ; Interscope
Rilis : 2021
Fakta Lagu Convince Me Otherwise – Maroon 5 feat H.E.R.
