Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Leave This Bed – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Leave This Bed – Maroon 5
You push me, I don't have the strength to
Resist or control you
So take me down
Take me down
You hurt me, but do I deserve this
You make me so nervous
Calm me down
Calm me down
Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,
I will never walk away again
I never gonna leave this bed
So come here and never leave this place
Perfection of your face
Slows me down
Slows me down
So fall down I need you to trust me
Go easy, don't rush me
Help me out why don't you help me out
Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,
I will never walk away again
I never gonna leave this bed
You say go
It isn't worth it and I say no
It isn't perfect so I stay and still
I'm never gonna leave this bed uh
Take it, take it all take all that I have
I'd give it all away just to get you back
And fake it, fake it I'll take what I can get
Knocking so loud, can you hear me yet?
Try to stay awake but you can't forget
Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,
I will never walk away again
I'm never gonna leave this bed
Oh, you say go
It isn't worth it and I say no
It isn't perfect so I stay and still
I'm never gonna leave this bed uh
