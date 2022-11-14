Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Leave This Bed – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Leave This Bed – Maroon 5

You push me, I don't have the strength to

Resist or control you

So take me down

Take me down

You hurt me, but do I deserve this

You make me so nervous

Calm me down

Calm me down

Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,

I will never walk away again

I never gonna leave this bed

So come here and never leave this place

Perfection of your face

Slows me down

Slows me down

So fall down I need you to trust me

Go easy, don't rush me

Help me out why don't you help me out

Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,

I will never walk away again

I never gonna leave this bed

You say go

It isn't worth it and I say no

It isn't perfect so I stay and still

I'm never gonna leave this bed uh

Take it, take it all take all that I have

I'd give it all away just to get you back

And fake it, fake it I'll take what I can get

Knocking so loud, can you hear me yet?

Try to stay awake but you can't forget

Wake you up in the middle of the night to say,

I will never walk away again

I'm never gonna leave this bed

Oh, you say go

It isn't worth it and I say no

It isn't perfect so I stay and still

I'm never gonna leave this bed uh