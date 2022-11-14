Lirik Lagu Give a Little More – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give a Little More – Maroon 5

Now you've been bad, and it goes on and on and on

'Til you come home babe, 'til you come home

You taste past the poison, you learned to love is gone

I'm all alone baby, I'm all alone

I'm waiting for something, always waiting

Feeling nothing, wondering if it'll ever change

And then I give a little more, oh babe

Oh, I give a little more, oh babe

I'm not fallin' in love with ya, I'm not fallin' in love

And I'm not fallin' in love with ya, I'm not fallin' in love

'Til I get a little more from you baby

Oh, get a little more from you babe

You were wrong for turning me on and on and on

And on and on, yeah

You make it so hard

I'm waiting for something, always waiting

Feeling nothing, wondering if it'll ever change (if it'll ever change)

Then I give a little more, oh babe

Oh, give a little more, oh babe

I'm not fallin' in love with ya, I'm not fallin' in love

And I'm not gonna love with ya, I'm not gonna love

'Til I get a little more from you baby

I get a little more from you babe

I have no defense

I know you're gonna get me in the end

And I cannot pretend

I never wanna feel this way again

I'm not fallin' in love with ya, I'm not fallin' in love

And I'm not fallin' in love with ya, I'm not fallin' in love

'Til I get a little more from you baby

Oh, get a little more from you babe