Lirik Lagu Stutter – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stutter – Maroon 5

I really

I really

Ohh, I really need to know

(I really, I really)

Ohh, or else you gotta let me go

(I really, I really)

This time I really need to do things right

Shivers that ya give me keep me freezing all night

Ya make me shudder, oh yeah

I can't believe it, I'm not myself

Suddenly I'm thinkin' about no one else

You make me shudder

I really, I really need to know

Or else you gotta let me go, ohh

You're just a fantasy girl

It's an impossible world

All I want is to be with you always

I'll give you everything

Pay some attention to me

All I want is you and me always

Give me affection

I need your perfection

Cause you feel so good

You make me sst-stutter, stutter

Oooh

If I could touch you, I'd never let go

Now ya got me screaming and I cannot

Shut up, oh shut up yeah

Now I am lying on the bedroom floor

Barely even speaking and I cannot

Get up

And I really, I really

I really need to know

Or else ya gotta let me go, ohh

You're just a fantasy girl

It's an impossible world

All I want is to be with you always

I'll give you everything

Pay some attention to me

All I want is you and me always