Lirik Lagu Stutter – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I really
I really
Ohh, I really need to know
(I really, I really)
Ohh, or else you gotta let me go
(I really, I really)
This time I really need to do things right
Shivers that ya give me keep me freezing all night
Ya make me shudder, oh yeah
I can't believe it, I'm not myself
Suddenly I'm thinkin' about no one else
You make me shudder
I really, I really need to know
Or else you gotta let me go, ohh
You're just a fantasy girl
It's an impossible world
All I want is to be with you always
I'll give you everything
Pay some attention to me
All I want is you and me always
Give me affection
I need your perfection
Cause you feel so good
You make me sst-stutter, stutter
Oooh
If I could touch you, I'd never let go
Now ya got me screaming and I cannot
Shut up, oh shut up yeah
Now I am lying on the bedroom floor
Barely even speaking and I cannot
Get up
And I really, I really
I really need to know
Or else ya gotta let me go, ohh
You're just a fantasy girl
It's an impossible world
All I want is to be with you always
I'll give you everything
Pay some attention to me
All I want is you and me always
